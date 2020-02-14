Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:00AM ET

Globe Newswire  
February 14, 2020 10:59am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2019 on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after the close of trading on the TSX.

A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 9:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/event for further details.

Paul Pierroz
Senior Vice President, Corporate and Investor Relations
Telephone: 416.744.5540
Email: paul.pierroz@shawcor.com
shawcor.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga