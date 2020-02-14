SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CSS, DLPH, CBB and LOGM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Design Group Americas.Â Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CSS shareholders will receive $9.40 in cash for each CSS share that they own.Â If you own CSS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/css-industries-inc/ Â Â

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by BorgWarner Inc. ("BorgWarner").Â Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DLPH shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner for each DLPH share that they own.Â If you own DLPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/delphi-technologies-plc/ Â

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.Â Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CBB shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash for each CBB share that they own.Â If you own CBB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cincinnati-bell-inc/

