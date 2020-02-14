Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MSBF, and HABT, Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Globe Newswire  
February 14, 2020 10:40am   Comments
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NYÂ  10036
(212)Â 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

MSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MSBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of MSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MSBF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Kearny Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:KRNY). Â Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MSBF shareholders can elect to receive either $18.00 in cash or 1.3 KRNY shares for each MSBF share that they own.Â  If you own MSBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/msb-financial-corporation-investigation/Â 

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT)

Weiss Law LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Yum! Brands, Inc. Â Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, HABT shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash for each HABT share they own.Â  If you own HABT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:Â  https://weisslawllp.com/the-habit-restaurants-inc/

