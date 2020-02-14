Roadman Investments Enters Into Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of CLOV Biopharma Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT)(FWB: 1QD)(OTC:RMANF) ("Roadman Investments" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of February 12, 2020, it has now entered into a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of CLOV Biopharma Corp. ("CBP").



CLOV Biopharma Corp. is focused on conducting further research and development of cedar leaf oil vapour ("CLOV") for the purposes of preventing the spread of Coronavirus and other similar potentially pathogenic respiratory viruses, for example, influenza and para-influenza viruses, and respiratory syncytial viruses. CBP is working in partnership with Dr. James Hudson, Ph.D, who is widely considered to be one of the foremost virologists in Canada, in an effort to expand upon and potentially commercialize his many years of study and scientific analysis involving the antimicrobial and antiviral properties of cedar leaf (Thuja plicata) oil. Previous studies by Dr. Hudson have shown that most of the human respiratory viruses tested so far have been found vulnerable to cedar leaf oil and cedar leaf oil vapour. It is expected that corona viruses, including COVID-19, will be similarly vulnerable. In general, the respiratory viruses not only can kill susceptible cells and multiply and spread, but they can also induce the production of excessive amounts of inflammatory cytokines, which can result in chronic inflammation of the lungs, as in bronchitis. Previous tests have shown that cedar leaf oil can inhibit this process in a model cell culture system.

Previously published manuscripts authored by Dr. Hudson have concluded that, in a laboratory setting, CLOV was effective in killing (inactivating) several human respiratory viruses, including Influenza virus, Rhinovirus, Adenovirus, as well as Herpes simplex virus. It was also shown that short-term exposure to CLOV had no adverse effect on cultured lung epithelial cells, thus confirming it is not cytotoxic. Further, it was shown that CLOV also partly reversed the pro-inflammatory effect caused by Rhinovirus infection, which means that it acts as a multifunctional therapeutic agent.

CBP intends to manufacture or source a diffuser that is functional with cedar oil that may be effective in killing viruses to prevent them from spreading. CBP has an exclusive license for the right to acquire and use cedar leaf oil vapour, including certain know-how, industry knowledge, and experience relating to CLOV for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotechnology industries.

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). These two viruses were responsible for pandemics. A novel coronavirus (nCoV), recently formally named "COVID-19" by the World Health Organization, is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans¹.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Other known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

Luke Montaine, CEO of Roadman Investments commented, "We are very excited to have acquired CLOV Biopharma Corp. CBP's management and advisors bring significant expertise along with over 10 years experience in utilizing cedar leaf oil vapour in a variety of both clinical laboratory and real world commercial scenarios in studying and combatting the spread of numerous viruses and toxic mold. We have the privilege to be working closely with Dr. James Hudson, a leading virologist and professor emeritus from the University of British Columbia, to further study and potentially bring products to market that may help combat an array of viruses. It is highly encouraging that Dr. Hudson's findings show that CLOV appears to have selective toxicity that targets viruses but does not do any harm to healthy human epithelial cells."

Under the terms of the Agreement, Roadman has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of CBP in exchange for 13,000,000 common shares of the Company. The acquisition is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Roadman Investments

Roadman Investments is a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth within its portfolio holdings in order to realize alpha returns for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into companies that offer breakthrough products, devices, treatments and health supplements.

