Plastics Market Size to Reach USD 647.48 Billion by 2026; Increasing Production of Recyclable Products to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Plastics Market size is anticipated to gain momentum from the rising initiatives by the manufacturers to adopt renewable sources for making plastics. At the same time, the governments of various countries are conducting awareness programs regarding the environmental hazards taking place because of the usage of plastics.

Hence, companies are mainly producing recyclable plastics. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in a recent report, titled, "Plastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Polystyrene, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Textile, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further mentions that the Plastics Market size is projected to reach USD 647.48 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 441.55 billion in 2018.

Highlights of the Report

Country-wise analysis of significant geographical regions.

Extensive analysis of polymers market expansion and market-entry strategies.

Competitive landscape, such as new product launches, agreements, contracts, investments, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

In-depth information about the Plastics Market trends, opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and barriers.



Get a Sample PDF Brochure of Plastics Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/plastics-market-102176





Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry to Accelerate Growth

In several industries, namely, consumer goods, automotive, food & beverage, and electrical & electronics, the demand for plastics is increasing at a rapid rate. Above all, in the food & beverage industry, plastics are used at a large scale because of the increasing demand for packaging materials. As per one of our lead analysts, "Plastics are capable of acting as the stumbling blocks between the external environment and the food items. Therefore, the existing manufacturers are inclining more towards enhanced plastic packaging to reduce quality degradation and possibility of food contamination." These factors are set to drive the Plastics Market growth during the forthcoming years.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most renowned companies present in the Plastics Market. They are as follows:

Borouge

LyondellBasell

Braskem

SABIC

Covestro AG

Dow

BASF SE

Reliance Industries Limited

INEOS

ExxonMobil Chemical

China Petroleum Corporation

Inoac Corporation

Total S.A.

DuPont

Formosa Plastics Group

Other key players



Get a detailed summary of Plastics Market insights: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/plastics-market-102176





Availability of Cost-effective Raw Materials to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of region, the polymers market is grouped into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these, North America acquired USD 72.90 billion Plastics Market revenue in 2018 and is likely to showcase significant growth throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for plastics in the U.S. from industries, namely, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, automotive, packaging, and more. Europe is expected to experience considerable growth in the near future on account of the high demand for plastics from the infrastructure & construction industry.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to be the fastest-growing region owing to the large consumption of plastics by India and China. China would lead because of the availability of raw materials at lower rates in this country. It is, in turn, minimizing the hindrances involved in the plastic production process. Apart from that, the demand for plastics from the consumer goods industry is skyrocketing because of their increasing usage in the production of textiles, toys, and sports goods.

Nestlé Invests to Boost Packaging Innovation; ExxonMobil Expands Production of Polyethylene

The market houses multiple companies that are operating in various parts of the world. They are trying to gain the maximum Plastics Market share during the forecast period by focusing either on facility expansion or investing huge sums to refine their products.



Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102176





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Key Insights

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Polyethylene Polypropylene Polyethylene Terephthalate Polyvinyl Chloride Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Polyamide Polycarbonate Plastics Polystyrene Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use Industry

Packaging Automotive Infrastructure & Construction Consumer Goods/Lifestyle Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Electrical & Electronics Agriculture Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/plastics-market-102176





Below are two of the latest key developments:

January 2020 : Nestlé, a multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation based in Switzerland, is planning to invest approximately CHF 2 billion to shift to food-grade recycled plastics from virgin plastics. It would upsurge the development of unique sustainable packaging solutions. Besides, the company would cut off the usage of virgin plastics by one third till the year 2025. At the same time, it is working persistently to clean up the plastic waste from rivers, lakes, and oceans.

: Nestlé, a multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation based in Switzerland, is planning to invest approximately CHF 2 billion to shift to food-grade recycled plastics from virgin plastics. It would upsurge the development of unique sustainable packaging solutions. Besides, the company would cut off the usage of virgin plastics by one third till the year 2025. At the same time, it is working persistently to clean up the plastic waste from rivers, lakes, and oceans. July 2019: ExxonMobil, a multinational oil and gas corporation headquartered in Texas, declared that it has initiated the production of a high-performance polyethylene line at its polyethylene plant situated in Beaumont. The expansion is set to boost the plant production capacity by 650,000 tons per year. As per the company, this expansion would help it in meeting the ever-increasing demand for polyethylene, especially high-performance products utilized for agricultural films, construction liners, and liquid and food packaging.

Have a Look at Related Market Insights:

Automotive Plastics Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyamide, Polyvinylchloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polycarbonate, Polyethylene, and Others), By Application (Interior, Exterior, and Under Bonnet), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Adhesives & Sealants Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Adhesive Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive And Others), By Adhesive Application (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking, Consumer/DIY, Automotive & Transportation, Leather & Footwear And Others), By Resin (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl And Others), By Sealant Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer And Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Textile, Bottle, Film), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Textiles, Automotive, Electrical and electronics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Powder Coatings Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Thermoplastics, Thermoset), By Application (Consumer Appliances, Industrial, Automobile, Architectural, Furniture, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Polyethylene (PE) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Polypropylene (PP) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Polymer Foam Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Furniture, Appliances, Apparel and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Blow Molded Plastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), and Others), By Molding Method (Extrusion Blow Molding, Injection Blow Molding, Stretch Blow Molding, Rotational Blow Molding), By Application (Transportation, Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Polyurethane (PU) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Molded Foam, Elastomers, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings, and Others), By Application (Furniture, Construction, Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Footwear, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Food Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Materials (Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Wood, and Plastics [Polypropylene, Polyethylene, PET, and Others]), By Product (Rigid, Semi-Rigid, and Flexible) By Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.