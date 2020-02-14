Inverter Duty Motor Market to Reach USD 7.04 Billion By 2026; High Demand from the Metal & Mining Sector to Spur Sales Opportunities, sates Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inverter duty motor market size is expected to reach USD 7.04 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The increasing investment by the government in the oil and gas industry will spur demand for inverter duty motors in the forthcoming years. For instance, on October 14, 2019, India announced its plan to invest USD 118 billion in oil and gas exploration as well as in setting up of natural gas infrastructure in the next few years. Apart from the investment of USD 58 billion by 2023 in oil and gas exploration and production, another USD 60 billion will be invested for the creation of natural gas infrastructure such as pipelines, import terminals, and city gas distribution networks by 2024. In addition, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ministery of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said in a statement, "Today India is sixth-largest economy in the world and third-largest energy consumer after US and China. India will be the key driver of global energy demand in the coming decades."

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled " Inverter Duty Motor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Construction Material (Laminated Steel, Cast Iron, and Aluminium), By Application (Pumps, Fans, Conveyors, Extruders, and Others), By End-User (Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp, Food & Beverage, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market size stood at USD 3.43 billion in 2018. The inverter duty motor market report incorporates several factors that have impacted the inverter duty motor market growth and share in recent years. Besides providing insights on the growth stimulators, it reveals a few factors that have restricted the market growth. The report highlights a few of the leading products, significant companies, and considerable industry developments of recent times. The competitive landscape has been discussed in in-depth in the foodservice equipment market report. Forecast values for the market have been provided in the report for the period of 2019 to 2026. Moreover, the report recognizes areas that have witnessed the highest demand and applications for the product in recent years.



Significant Development:



Launch of Vertical HOLLOSHAFT® to Spur Business opportunities

Nidec Motor Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of electric motors, announced the launch of ORRO-DUTY® Vertical HOLLOSHAFT® Inverter Duty Motors to cater to the rising demand for speed motors. These motors are cast iron and designed with full Class H insulating materials to withstand the steep-wave-front voltage impressed by the VFD waveform. The unveiling of the new innovative motors will accelerate the inverter duty motor market share owing to their smoother and cooler on inverter power supplies, which can lead to improved system efficiency and reliability. Furthermore, Tim Albers, director of marketing, Nidec Motor Corporation, said in a statement, "The cast iron frame allows us to produce the winding and frame assembly in parallel rather than in series, further reducing our production time." He further said, "What this means for the customer is faster delivery, since we've eliminated the time involved in fabricating the frame. The new motors also incorporate our latest, improved rotor fabrication process for extra reliability."



Regional Insight:

High Demand from the Metal & Mining Sector to Propel Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 1.33 million in 2018 and is predicted to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization. The growing demand for energy-efficient motors from the metal & mining sector will enable healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific, "states our lead analysts at Fortune Businesses Insights." According to the World Investment Report 2018, the developing economies had poised a growth in foreign direct investment worth USD 671 billion in the year 2017. In addition, the surge in the automotive industry will have a positive impact on the inverter duty motor market trends in Asia pacific



List of the Major Companies in the Inverter Duty Motor Market Include:

Regal Beloit Corporation

ABB

Siemens

GE

Nidec Motor Corporation

Havells India Ltd.

Rockwell Automation

Adlee Powertronic Co. Ltd.

Bison Gear & Engineering

North American Electric, Inc.



