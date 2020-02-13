Market Overview

Husky Energy to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

Globe Newswire  
February 13, 2020 4:45pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy will release its 2019 fourth quarter and annual results before markets open on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).                               

CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.

To listen live:
 To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT on Feb. 27):
   
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610 Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413 
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340 Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
  Passcode: 3994
  Duration: Available until March 27, 2020
  Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com 

Investor and Media Inquiries:         

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Communication Manager,
External Communications & Issues Management
403-298-7088

