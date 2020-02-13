Market Overview

Northrop Grumman to Participate in Citi 2020 Global Industrials Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 13, 2020 4:40pm   Comments
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) will participate in Citi's 2020 Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, Feb. 20. Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Todd Ernst, corporate vice president and treasurer, vice president investor relations will present beginning at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live at www.northropgrumman.com.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Note: Statements to be made at the conference, including in the presentation and in any accompanying materials, contain or may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "plan," "project," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "trends," "goals" and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of the subject presentation, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Tim Paynter (Media)
  703-280-2720 (office)
  timothy.paynter@ngc.com
   
  Todd Ernst (Investors)
  703-280-4535 (office)
  todd.ernst@ngc.com

