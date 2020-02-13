TARGET PharmaSolutions Appoints Neal Bibeau Chief Executive Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TARGET PharmaSolutions ("TARGET" or the "Company"), a leading real-world data solutions company for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, today announced the appointment of Neal Bibeau as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The Company also announced the appointment of Franz B. Humer, Ph.D. as Senior Advisor.



Meg Powell, PharmD, TARGET Board Chair and Co-Founder, said, "Neal Bibeau is a seasoned health care technology executive who has delivered innovative, real-world data solutions for the life sciences industry, driving growth and value for all stakeholders. He most recently built Symphony Health into a leading data and analytics company and his background in data management and healthcare will accelerate our development of real-world data that answer pressing questions in healthcare and drug development."

Neal Bibeau said, "I am very excited to be joining TARGET as the Company expands its capabilities to provide healthcare evidence solutions. The data generated from our communities address critical needs for our global research and industry partners, enhancing the drug development life cycle. I look forward to working with the team to advance our position as a critical partner to the worldwide healthcare community."

The Company will also benefit from the appointment of Dr. Franz Humer, the former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Roche Holding Ltd, as a Senior Advisor. Dr. Humer will advise TARGET on building strategic business relationships and assist in developing strategically aligned innovations, in addition to guiding the Company on emerging market developments.

Ryan Harris, M.D., TARGET Board Member and General Partner at Norwest Venture Partners, said, "In addition to the appointment of Neal Bibeau as CEO, we are pleased to welcome Dr. Franz Humer as a Senior Advisor. Dr. Humer brings years of industry expertise to TARGET and is a proven asset as we further expand our clinical data disease categories and grow our overall platform. We look forward to his contributions to TARGET's success in the real-world evidence ecosystem."

Franz Humer added, "In my years of working in the pharma industry, never have high-quality evidence and data been more important than today. TARGET has built a truly innovative platform and a world-class team, whose solution stands to revolutionize the drug discovery and development process. I'm pleased to join as a Senior Advisor and provide my insights on how best TARGET can accelerate innovation across the life sciences."

About Neal Bibeau

Neal Bibeau is a healthcare/pharma IT solutions executive with a unique track record building organizations recognized for innovation, agility and responsiveness in the healthcare analytics and data sector. Mr. Bibeau recently served as the President and CEO of Symphony Health Solutions, a top real-world health data, analytics and software business with over $200 million in revenue, which was acquired by PRA Health Sciences. There, he successfully transformed the business from health data publishing and consulting into a technology and data analytics platform, achieving substantial growth in the business. Mr. Bibeau received a B.A. in Economics and Government from Dartmouth College, as well as a M.B.A. from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College.

About Franz Humer

Franz Humer is the former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Roche Holding Ltd. Dr. Humer currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children and Chairman of the Humer Foundation. He is also a Non-Executive Director of the Board at Allogene Therapeutics and the Chairman of PCI Services. Before joining Roche Group, Dr. Humer was a Managing Director at Glaxo Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd. and was elected to the Board of Glaxo Holdings plc. Dr. Humer earned a Ph.D. in law from the University of Innsbruck and an M.B.A. from INSEAD in Fontainbleau, France.

About TARGET PharmaSolutions

Headquartered in Durham, NC, TARGET PharmaSolutions is a real-world data solutions company that provides its global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners a more efficient way to generate data in the real-world setting. TARGET PharmaSolutions has seven disease communities: TARGET-NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), TARGET-PBC (primary biliary cholangitis), TARGET-HCC (hepatocellular carcinoma), TARGET-IBD (inflammatory bowel disease), TARGET-DERM (immune mediated skin conditions), TARGET-HBV (hepatitis B) and TARGET-Asthma.

TARGET PharmaSolutions is a privately held company, owned by Norwest Venture Partners and 22C Capital. For more information, visit www.targetpharmasolutions.com .

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

646-569-5897