Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at WEST 2020 in San Diego, CA, March 2-3
RESTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT:
Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 50 solution providers in its pavilion at WEST 2020, the leading Sea Services conference and exposition. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, this year's conference, titled Are We Ready to Confront Great Power Competition?, brings together leading-edge solution providers, industry professionals and our reseller partners to network, collaborate and acquire new insights on advanced solutions that advance the missions of military and government operations.
WHO:
The Carahsoft Partner Pavilion is located at booth #2131 and features the following partners:
|
|
The following vendors will provide demos at the Carahsoft booth #2131:
|
|
Additional Carahsoft vendor partners exhibiting at the event include:
|
|
Following the exhibit, Carahsoft will host a networking reception for its partners and customers participating in WEST 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm, Monday, March 2 at the Hard Rock Hotel Woodstock Tent in San Diego, CA. This year's reception is sponsored by MarkForged, Inc.; Nutanix™; True Zero; MarkLogic; Veritas Technologies LLC.; and Micro Focus Government Solutions.
Carahsoft's IT solutions portfolio products are available through the company's GSA Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V contracts, and numerous agency-specific, state and education contract vehicles and cooperative purchasing agreements and Carahsoft's reseller partners. Visit Carahsoft.com/buy to learn more.
WHEN:
Monday-Tuesday, March 2-3, 2020
WHERE:
San Diego Convention Center
111 W Harbor Dr.
San Diego, CA 92101
Directions
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
For more information on Carahsoft's Partner Pavilion, contact Ariana Crespo at (571) 662-4956 or WEST@carahsoft.com and visit the Carahsoft WEST 2020 Partner Pavilion website.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft has served as The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® for the U.S. Navy since 2004. As the holder of multiple DoN and DoD BPAs/ELAs, Carahsoft supports an extensive ecosystem of partners committed to supporting the global missions of the Navy and the Defense Department as they serve our nation.
The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
pr@carahsoft.com