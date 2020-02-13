Market Overview

Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
February 13, 2020
Mettawa, Ill., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock $0.24 per share. 

The dividend will be payable on March 13, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2020.

About Brunswick
Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon
Director – Brunswick Marine Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com

