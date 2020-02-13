Market Overview

Logansport Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Dividend

Globe Newswire  
February 13, 2020 9:40am   Comments
LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol "LOGN"), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.35 on each share of its common stock for the first quarter of 2020.  The dividend is payable on April 14, 2020 to the holders of record on March 12, 2020.

Contact: Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857

