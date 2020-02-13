Freshpet, Inc. to Host Investor Day and Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) ("Freshpet" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day and report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 before market open.



Freshpet will host a webcast and presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET with members of the leadership team to discuss these results, update investors on its assessment of the Total Addressable Market for Freshpet, outline its plans to pursue growth opportunities, and provide details on its plan to supply the anticipated increase in demand. This will include an announcement of the intended location of its next Freshpet Kitchen.

Please visit the "Investors" section of Freshpet's website at www.freshpet.com to access the live webcast and presentation. The webcast will be available in listen-only mode and will be archived online through March 24, 2020.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care, we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com .

Connect with Freshpet:

https://www.facebook.com/Freshpet

https://twitter.com/Freshpet

http://instagram.com/Freshpet

http://pinterest.com/Freshpet

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freshpet

https://www.youtube.com/user/freshpet400

CONTACT

ICR

Katie Turner

646-277-1228

katie.turner@icrinc.com