Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale Tickets Available February 14

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA, "Vera Bradley" or the "Company")), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, today announced tickets for its Annual Outlet Sale (the "Sale") will become available Friday, February 14, 2020. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com , authorized Ticketmaster locations and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office. "Early Bird" shoppers who purchase Sale tickets from February 14 through February 20 will receive a special promotional offer redeemable at the Sale and will be entered for the chance to win a shopping spree.



2020 Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Wednesday, April 15 through Friday, April 17

4 Sessions Daily; Tickets Required

Session 1: 7:30 am – 10 am

Session 2: 11 am – 1:30 pm

Session 3: 2:30 pm – 5 pm

Session 4: 6 pm – 8:30 pm

Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19

No Tickets Required

Saturday: 8 am – 8 pm

Sunday: 10 am – 5 pm

Entering its 37th year, the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale will take place April 15 – April 19, 2020 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind. Vera Bradley handbags, travel items, accessories, stationery and luggage in a variety of current and retired patterns will be available. A brand-new Vera Bradley pattern, Penelope Garden, will make its debut at the Sale.

The first three days of the Sale offer multiple ticketed sessions where shoppers can take advantage of the best product selection. The last two days are open to the public with no ticket required to enter. New this year, the Sale will offer a sensory-friendly session on Thursday, April 16 from 7:30 am – 10 am. This session will include accommodations including minimal announcements, softer lighting and a lack of music for those sensitive to auditory and visual stimulation.

During each ticketed session, 3,500 general admission tickets are available for $5 each and 100 VIP tickets are available at a cost of $75 each. VIP ticket perks include an exclusive tote, special parking, the opportunity to be among the first to enter the shopping floor during the session, and an expedited checkout process. The proceeds of all VIP ticket sales will directly benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

All attendees who wish to make a purchase at the Sale must complete a free registration process. Registration will begin February 14 at www.verabradley.com/annualsale and will remain open through the conclusion of the Sale.

For more information, visit www.verabradley.com/annualsale.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand's innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company's commitment to bringing more beauty into women's lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets ("Pura Vida"). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram.

