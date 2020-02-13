Market Overview

iCAD to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, February 27, 2020

Globe Newswire  
February 13, 2020 8:00am   Comments
NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, before the market open, and host a conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Thursday, February 27th @ 4:30pmET
Domestic: 877-407-0784
International: 201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13699092
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138100

About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD 
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

