D-BOX Technologies Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO), the pioneer and world leader in immersive motion entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce that Mr. Luc Martin and Mr. Denis Chamberland have been appointed to the Corporation's Board of Directors.

Former Managing partner responsible for finance and operation for Deloitte Canada until 2014 and expert in finance with over 35 years of extensive experience in the professional services sector, Luc Martin has held a number of executive-level positions that have enabled him to hone his corporate management expertise. Mr. Martin serves on the boards of many companies and non-profit organizations, among them Behaviour Inc., a well-known videogame developer, BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and Voghel, a private industrial equipment distributor. Mr. Martin holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from HEC Montréal and is a CPA and a member in good standing of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec.

Currently serving as an advisor to the President and Founder of Rodeo FX, a renowned visual effects company, Denis Chamberland has developed a strong expertise in helping companies create value for their shareholders as a strategic advisor. Former CEO and partner of Ricardo Media until 2017, entrepreneur in his early career, Mr. Chamberland co-founded Chamberland Hodge in 1985, which later merged with RSM Richter in 2009 to become one of the largest independent accounting and consulting firms in Canada. Denis Chamberland has strong leadership skills; he is now serving on numerous Boards, he is an independent Board member of SAQ, a Board Member and Audit Committee Chair of Frank and Oak, a modern and eco-friendly retailer, and Board Chair of Gastronomica Inc. Mr. Chamberland holds a bachelor's degree from HEC Montreal and is a Fellow of the Québec Chartered Professional accountants (CPA) and Graduated from the Directors Education Program ICD.D at McGill Executive Institute.



"We are very pleased to welcome both Mr. Martin and Mr. Chamberland to our Board of Directors," said Jean-René Halde, D-BOX Technologies' Board Chair. "Their combined expertise in the financial, multimedia and consumer industries and their strong experience as advisor and Board member will certainly contribute to our Board as we strive to build long-term sustainable value for our shareholders and partners."



"As part of the ongoing Board renewal process, Mr. Gary Collins has indicated his intention to retire from the Board. We want to take this opportunity to warmly thank him for his positive contribution over the past 5 years and wish him well in his future projects," added Mr. Halde.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it's movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. www.d-box.com

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included herein, including those that express management's expectations or estimates of our future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. D-BOX disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da683cfb-b3ac-49f5-9582-d07075bed471

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/039fe6c5-a6d5-48e9-825e-9825c115eb8f

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. Violaine Boucher Communications Director 450 442-3003 ext. 233 vboucher@d-box.com Steve Li Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Strategies 450 442 3003 sli@d-box.com