Consolidated-Tomoka Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share and Date of Annual Meeting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE:CTO) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share payable on February 28, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 24, 2020. This constitutes a 92% increase from the prior dividend in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Board will continue to review its dividend strategy on a regular basis."



In addition, the Company's Board of Directors has set Wednesday, April 29, 2020, as the date for the Company's annual meeting of shareholders. The meeting will be held at the LPGA International Golf Club in Daytona Beach, Florida at 2:00 p.m. local time. March 5, 2020, has been set as the record date for shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.0 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 22% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE:PINE). Visit our website at www.ctlc.com .

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "will," "could," "may," "should," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include the completion of 1031 exchange transactions, the availability of investment properties that meet the Company's investment goals and criteria, the modification of terms of certain agreements pertaining to the acquisition of income producing assets, uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales, as well as the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.