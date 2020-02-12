Market Overview

Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Hosts Durham Economic Summit on Market Year in Review & 2020 Outlook Report

Globe Newswire  
February 12, 2020 3:09pm   Comments
TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) Durham Economic Summit on TRREB's Market Year in Review & Outlook Report, taking place on February 13, 2020 at the Ajax Convention Centre.

In addition to insights on market data and fresh consumer research, the 2020 edition, entitled "The Time is Now," will focus on planning for growth in the GTA, because in order to solve tomorrow's problems, we need to plan and implement solutions now.

What: DURHAM REGION ECONOMIC SUMMIT: Market Year in Review & Outlook Report
   
Location: Ajax Convention Centre, 550 Beck Crescent, Ajax (map)
   
RSVP: Limited seating available: Please send RSVP to maryg@trebnet.net 


TIME EVENT
9:00 a.m. Opening Remarks
  • 2019/2020 TRREB President Michael Collins
9:10 a.m. Welcome Remarks
  • John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO, Durham Region
9:15 a.m. Welcome Remarks
  • Vicki Sweeney, President, Durham Region Association of REALTORS®
9:20 a.m. Market Year in Review and Outlook for 2020
  • Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst and Director of Service Channels, TRREB
  • Sean Simpson, Vice President, Ipsos
  • Ray Wong, Vice President, Data Operations, Data Solutions, Altus Group
10:15 a.m. Transportation Trends and Pressures in the GTHA
  • Paul Smetanin, President and CEO, Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis
10:30 a.m. Transit-Supportive Development Along Bus Corridors
  • Carolyn Kim, Ontario Regional Director, Pembina Institute
10:45 a.m. An Economic Outlook for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) and What It Means for Housing Affordability
  • Diana Petramala, Senior Researcher, Ryerson University's Centre for Urban Research & Land Development
11:00 a.m. Closing Remarks
  • 2019/2020 TRREB President Michael Collins

Media Inquiries: Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager, Public Affairs maryg@trebnet.net 416-443-8158
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada's largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

www.TREBhome.com 

