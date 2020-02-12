AAR signs Memorandum of Understanding with Korean Aerospace Engineering & Maintenance Services for F-16 component maintenance consulting

WOOD DALE, Illinois, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE:AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial airlines and governments worldwide, announced today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide consulting services for Korean Aerospace Engineering & Maintenance Services (KAEMS).

The two companies will collaborate to define required capabilities and infrastructure for a new KAEMS facility in South Korea that will provide component maintenance for the Republic of Korea Air Force's (ROKAF) F-16 fleet. The MOU includes training for KAEMS employees at AAR's component repair facilities in Amsterdam and New York.

"As an independent maintenance, repair and overhaul provider, specifically for the F-16 platform, AAR is an ideal partner for KAEMS," said Youn Ki Cho, KAEMS CEO. "Our advantages include a commercial model, skilled workforce and familiarity with the F-16 airframe overhaul."

"AAR has extensive expertise in component maintenance and the F-16 in specific thanks to our global repair centers," said Ken Hein, AAR's SVP Group Operations. "Sharing this expertise with our partners at KAEMS will bring a critical readiness capability to South Korea in direct support of its frontline F-16s."

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About KAEMS

KAEMS is a unique MRO company designated by Korean Government and a subsidiary company of KAI. The headquarter is located in Sacheon city in the far south of Seoul. KAEMS is performing commercial and military airframe maintenance and plans to expand further with component maintenance services. With this plan, KAEMS is now discussing cooperation plans with ROKAF and the Korean Government as well as global leading companies.

