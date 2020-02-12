Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

Globe Newswire  
February 12, 2020 12:15pm   Comments
Share:

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) today declared a $.43 per share quarterly common stock dividend. The dividend will be paid on March 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 26, 2020.

According to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, this is the 379th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world's best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com

Contact:
Roger Schrum
+843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga