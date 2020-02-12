Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WMGI Shareholders of Its Ongoing Investigation.

Globe Newswire  
February 12, 2020 9:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Wright Medical Group N.V. ("WMGI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:WMGI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Stryker Corporation ("SYK") (NYSE:SYK). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SKY commenced a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to acquire all outstanding WMGI shares for $30.75 in cash (the "Proposed Transaction").  The Tender Offer is set to expire on February 27, 2020.

WeissLaw is investigating whether WMGI's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the Proposed Transaction.  Notably, prior to the acquisition announcement, WMGI shares traded for $32.83, or approximately $2.00 above the per-share offer price.  Furthermore, WMGI shares have performed strongly in the past year, up 13.61% in the last six months alone, with a 52-week high of $32.86. 

If you own WMGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/wright-medical-group-nv/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

