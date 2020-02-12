Generex Biotechnology Announces Investor Conference Dial-In Details Addressing the Coronavirus Pandemic with Ii-Key Peptide Vaccines and Corporate Update Thursday February 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) today announced call-in details for the upcoming investor conference call on Thursday February 13th 2020 at 11:00am AM Eastern time.



The access information for the investor conference call is as follows:

Domestic US/Canada – 1-877-830-2591

Direct Toll / International – 1-785-424-1738

Program Title: Generex Biotechnology Conference Call

Conference ID – 9468

Agenda

− 2019-nCOV Coronavirus Initiatives

− 5/2 dividend, for every 5 shares of Generex you own you receive 2 new shares and 5/2

Dividend, for every 5 shares of Generex you own you receive 2 new shares of NuGenerex

Immuno-Oncology

− ALTuCELL Closing

− S1 funding update

− Nasdaq listing update

− NGIO spinout directly to Nasdaq

− Arizona operations Update

On the call, Mr. Moscato and his team will provide an overview of how NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology's Ii-key technology is clinically proven to activate the immune system against numerous viruses including H5N1 avian influenza virus and a review of work with development partners & government agencies to implement Ii-Key peptide vaccines to implement a rapid response vaccination strategy that can provide immunity to the 2019-nCOV and Avian influenza (Bird Flu). Additionally, management will discuss the opportunity for NuGenerex Diagnostics to develop a rapid test for 2019-nCOV in respiratory and blood samples using its proprietary NGDx Express 2 rapid diagnostic technology.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

