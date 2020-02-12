Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Calibre Mining Q4 2019 Conference Call and Webcast on February 19, 2020

Globe Newswire  
February 12, 2020 7:00am   Comments
Share:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX:CXB, OTCQX:CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") will release its fourth quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 after the market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2019 results and the outlook for 2020 on February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). 

Conference call and webcast details as follows:

When:

Dial-in:

Conference ID:

Webcast:		 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Toll-Free +1 (866) 221-1882 or +1 (470) 495-9179 (International)

4337098

The live webcast can be accessed on Calibre's website, www.calibremining.com under Investors and Events and Media (link here).
Replay:

Conference ID:		 The conference call replay will be accessible for two weeks after the call by dialing Toll-Free +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International)
 
4337098

Presentation slides which accompany the conference call can be accessed at www.calibremining.com under Investors and Presentations section of the Calibre website (link here).

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Russell Ball"

Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
Vice President, Corporate Development & IR
Calibre Mining Corp.
T: 604.628.1012
E: calibre@calibremining.com
W: www.calibremining.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga