Antimicrobial Coatings Market Worth USD 7.36 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

London, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, "Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Material (Copper, silver), Form (Aerosol, Powder), and End User (Building and Construction, Food and Beverage, Automotive OEM and Component, Electronics, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Packaging)- Global Forecast to 2025", the global antimicrobial coatings market will grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to reach USD 7.36 billion by 2025.

Antimicrobial materials based on metal complexes have become an effective weapon in the war against the deadly microbes that cause food-borne illnesses, hospital infections, and contaminated drugs. The growth in the overall antimicrobial coatings market is majorly driven by the rising burden of healthcare-associated infections (HAI) and contaminated drug recalls. Owing to this, the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector has become the most important and major end-users of antimicrobial coatings to reduce healthcare-associated infections. Furthermore, factors such as increasing awareness about antimicrobial coatings, growing initiatives and funding from government and private organizations to develop antimicrobial coatings, increased microbial contaminated food recalls, and increased use of antimicrobial coatings in food packaging to reduce the chances of microbial contamination in packaged food products are further supporting the growth of the overall antimicrobial coatings market.

The global antimicrobial coatings market is mainly segmented by product (metal, organic), form (liquid, powder, aerosol), end-user (automotive OEM and component, electronic, building and construction, food and beverages, machinery and equipment, materials, medical and life sciences, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and other end-user), and geography.

Based on the material, metal coatings commanded the largest share of the overall antimicrobial coatings market in 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the high adoption of metal-based antimicrobial coatings by packaging industry and medical device manufacturers, increasing funding from government organizations to develop metal-based antimicrobial coatings to reduce healthcare-associated infections and increasing demand for antimicrobial coatings in space missions.

On the basis of form, the liquid coatings segment accounted for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial coatings market in 2019 as it is the most preferred form by the end-use industries due to its properties such as corrosion resistant and quality finish; and limitations to use powder coatings. However, powder form is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period, mainly attributed to its increasing adoption by various end-users such as material manufacturers, automotive OEM, and component manufacturers, and others owing to low or zero VOC emission. These coatings are majorly used in metal consuming applications such as automotive and equipment manufacturing due to its properties such as scratch resistance, gloss retention, and durable quality finish on the metal parts. In addition, the coating form provides the long lasting and high colour-durability benefits at comparatively cheaper cost, which further supports the growth of the powder antimicrobial coatings market.

Based on the end-user, the building and construction segment accounted for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial coatings market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing threats of microbial deterioration of building material and rising Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) related microbial contamination. Moreover, growing initiatives are taken by organizations to address the issues related to microbial contamination in commercial buildings and the construction sector further supports the dominance of this segment. However, the medical and life sciences segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing healthcare-associated risks and growing government initiatives to overcome the healthcare-associated infections caused due to the contaminated medical devices.

Geographically, the U.S. commanded the largest share of the overall antimicrobial coatings market in 2019. The major share of the U.S. is mainly attributed to the increasing number of contaminated drugs and food recall cases due to microbial contamination and initiatives taken by the government and other organizations against the rising healthcare-associated infections. In addition, increasing spending on R&D for advancement in the antimicrobial coating is further driving the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market in the overall North American region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is mainly attributed to the rising burden of healthcare-associated infections in the developing countries, rising food recalls due to microbial contamination, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and increasing transport associated infections. Moreover, increasing government funding along with rising initiatives by universities for technological advancement in antimicrobial coatings further supports the growth of the Asia Pacific antimicrobial coatings market.

Some of the key players operating in the global antimicrobial coatings market are Akzo Nobel N. V. (The Netherlands), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), Axalta Coating Systems (U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), DOW Chemical Company (U.S.), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours (U.S.), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (U.S.), Sciessent LLC (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), and Jotun Group (Norway).

Scope of the report:

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Material

Metal-Based Coatings Silver Based Coatings Copper Based Coatings Other Metal-Based Coatings

Organic Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Form

Liquid Solvent Borne Coatings Water-Borne Coatings

Powder

Aerosol

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by End-User

Building and Construction

Medical and Life Science

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Packaging

Machinery and Equipment

Automotive OEM and Component

Materials

Electronics

Other End Users

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key questions answered in the report:

Growing infectious diseases and healthcare-associated infections to drive the adoption of antimicrobial coatings

How does the healthcare-associated infections affect the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market?

What are the initiatives taken by the government across the globe to combat with infectious diseases and healthcare-associated infections?

The North American antimicrobial coatings market favors both larger and local manufacturers that compete in multiple segments

Who are the top competitors in this market and what strategies do they employ to gain shares?

What is driving the growth and which market segments have the most potential for revenue expansion over the forecast period?

Which strategies should new companies look to enter this market use to compete effectively?

Which are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global antimicrobial coatings market?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Recent new product launches; partnerships, collaborations, and agreements; acquisitions & mergers; and expansions have taken place in the antimicrobial coatings market

What companies have recently merged/acquired in various countries across the globe and how will these unions affect the competitive landscape of the antimicrobial coatings market?

Which companies have created partnerships and how will these partnerships promote a competitive advantage?

Which are the major players in the global antimicrobial coatings market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the local emerging players in the antimicrobial coatings market and how do they compete with the global players?

