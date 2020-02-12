Market Overview

Business Capital Delivers Financing for Bay Area Medical Clinic

Globe Newswire  
February 12, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Capital structured and delivered approximately $6MM in senior secured loans for NOVA IVF, a clinic established in 1987, providing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments with a consistent success rate well above average nationwide. With an experienced team of embryology doctors and among the highest percentage success rate, NOVA is reputed as one of the most desired treatment centers of its type, as evidenced by its one-year waiting list. The company is also a leader in egg-freezing technologies, a service which is increasingly in demand. This financing facility will allow the clinic to hire new physicians, take on additional clients waiting for treatment, and increase revenues.

 "My first contact with BizCap was the brightest spot in over 18 months of tirelessly looking for financing. They presented the value of Nova and suddenly I was in a position of choosing the lender that I preferred and at unbelievable rates. My business is thriving," said Rich Schmidt, Medical Director at Nova, IVF.  

Business Capital is a leading commercial finance firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require a unique, timely and tailored financing structure to address their particular needs, especially in special situations.

