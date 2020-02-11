TCNNF FINAL FEBRUARY DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Trulieve Cannabis Corp. – TCNNF

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF) between September 25, 2018 and December 17, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the case go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=trulieve-cannabis-corp&id=2145 discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com , slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=trulieve-cannabis-corp&id=2145 .

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) Trulieve overstated its mark-up on its biological assets; (2) therefore, Trulieve's reported gross profit was inflated; (3) Trulieve engaged in an undisclosed related party real estate sale with Defendant Rivers' husband; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

