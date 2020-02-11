AURA Nutrition products to be available at Whole Foods Markets and Fortinos

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURA Nutrition is pleased to announce that its products will be even easier to find with the addition of two important new retail partners to its growing AURA family. Both Whole Foods Market, now owned by Amazon, and Fortinos, part of the Loblaw group, will be stocking a wide range of AURA Nutrition products in their 35 grocery stores in BC and Ontario.



Since launching in late 2018 with a single premium-quality whey-based protein product, AURA Nutrition has grown at a remarkable rate, adding outstanding new collagens, energy boosters, collagen generators, and plant-based proteins. AURA's team of experts have worked to develop category-defining products which are innovative, effective, and formulated specifically for women.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with both Whole Foods Market and Fortinos," said AURA Nutrition CEO and co-founder Chris Ongkiko. "They're outstanding retailers with a commitment to carrying and supporting premium products. It's a great endorsement of the work done by our team, and a fantastic partnership to help us deliver the AURA message to more women."

Recently AURA Nutrition has begun working with Meghan Chayka, co-founder of sport analytics leaders Stathletes to develop data-driven, performance-based metrics to measure the effectiveness of AURA Nutrition products. In commenting on the relationship, Megan said: "AURA is one of those brands that's trying to use data and science that's on the side of women."

AURA Nutrition will be showing its full line of products on February 22nd and 23rd at booth #641 in the Canadian Health Food Association CHFA West trade show at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Visit www.youraura.ca to learn more about AURA Nutrition and join the AURA Tribe.

About AURA™ Nutrition: AURA™ is a holistic brand that provides nutrition, support, and an engaged community dedicated to connecting women and wellness. Based in Great Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, AURA's team includes active mothers, elite-level athletes, specialized nutrition consultants, a renowned dermatologist, and a PhD in biomedical engineering who all work together with the goal of creating high-quality products for everyday use while providing information, inspiration, and support for lifetime journeys in good health. Visit www.youraura.ca to learn more.