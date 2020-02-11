Market Overview

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Globe Newswire  
February 11, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) announces the following event: 

  What: Gladstone Commercial Corporation's Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Earnings Call & Webcast
  When: Thursday, February 13, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EST
  Website: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jqtaw3ct
  How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above
    By phone -- Please call (888) 734-0328
  Contact: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893.





A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 20, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 6039117.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com) through April 13, 2020.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

Primary Logo

