Injectable Drug Delivery Market worth USD 1,135.1 Billion by 2026, Rapid Development of Healthcare Infrastructure Will Foster Growth, Foresees Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Injectable Drug Delivery Market size is prophesized to reach USD 1,135.1 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 12.8% by 2026. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled," Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Device Type (Conventional Injectable, Pre-filled Syringes, Auto-injectors, Pen-injectors, Others), By Application (Autoimmune Disorders, Diabetes, Pain Management, Aesthetic Treatments, Others), By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026." According to the report, the market was valued at USD 440.5 billion in 2018. The rising demand for convenient and effective systems for delivering drugs to patients who are completely dependent on medicines daily is a major factor propelling the Injectable Drug Delivery Market growth.



Objectives of the Report

A qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Growth drivers, restraints, and challenges of the market

Detailed segmentation of the market based on factors such as device type, application, route of administration, end-user, and region.

List of significant players and the strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market

Major Injectable Drug Delivery Market trends and opportunities

Significant industry developments and interesting insights into the market.

Drivers –



Rise in Awareness among Patients about Minimally Invasive Injectables to Drive Market

As mentioned earlier, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is a major factor driving the market. Additionally, the advent of home healthcare and other convenient modes of health assistance have propelled the demand for medication at home. This further promoted the Injectable Drug Delivery Market growth. This, coupled with the rise in patient awareness about minimally invasive injectables, is expected to boost the market. Moreover, the rise in demand for self-injectable devices aided the expansion of the overall market. Furthermore, the introduction of both user-friendly and cost-friendly systems and their effective features such as on-target delivery are further fostering the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and the advent of novel therapeutic drug delivery systems are prognosticated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.



Segment –



Conventional Injectable Segment to hold Dominant Position in Market

Based on device type, the market is categorized into pen-injectors, auto-injectors, pre-filled syringes, conventional injectable, and others. Among these, the conventional injectable segment is holding a majority of the Injectable Drug Delivery Market share. In 2018, this segment held a 34.0% share.

Regional Analysis –



High Rate of Adoption of Injectable Drug Technologies Will Help Dominate Market in North America

From a geographical viewpoint, the global Injectable Drug Delivery Market is widespread into the regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, the market is dominated by North America on account of the high rate of adoption of injectable drug technologies especially among patients suffering from diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and other autoimmune disorders in the region. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) estimates an approximate of 30.3 million Americans to be diagnosed with diabetes in 2018. This, coupled with the presence of major manufacturers in the region, is likely to help attract high Injectable Drug Delivery Market revenue in the future.

Competitive Landscape –



Heavy Investments to Develop Liquid Drugs and Vaccinations for Aesthetic Treatment will Set New Benchmark for Competitors

Injectable drug delivery systems are utilized for aesthetic treatment such as body shaping, skin tightening, and wrinkle treatment among others. The advancement in medical technology has introduced new treatment options to enter the patient's body through various routes such as intramuscular, intravenous, or subcutaneous. Companies are investing huge sums into research and development of various antibiotics, liquid drugs, and vaccinations to treat aesthetic problems. Such investments will help players gain a competitive edge in the market and attract high revenue to the overall market in the long run.

List of Injectable Drug and Delivery Market Manufacturers are:

Gerresheimer AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Insulet Corporation

BD

Ypsomed A

Eli Lily and Company

Elcam Medical

SHL Group

Others

Industry Developments of Injectable Drug Delivery Market Include:

July 2019 – A D-MINE pump was launched by Ever Neuro Pharma GMBH for treating patients with Parkinson's disease. This device issues continuous subcutaneous drug delivery and is convenient for patient use.



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of key diseases - For key countries, 2018 New product launch Overview of technological advancements in injectable drug delivery Pricing analysis Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type

Conventional Injectable Pre-filled Syringes Auto-injectors Pen-injectors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Autoimmune Disorders Diabetes Pain Management Aesthetic Treatments Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

Subcutaneous Intravenous Intramuscular Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

Hospitals Home Care Settings Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





