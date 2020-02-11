Harsco Environmental Signs 10-Year Add-On Contract With Tosyali Holding

CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) announced today that its Environmental division (HE) has entered into a 10-year contract with Tosyali Holding, Turkey's leading flat steel and steel pipe producer, to provide an expanded range of services at its Toscelik Osmaniye flat steel production plant. HE and Tosyali Holding announced in May 2017 an exclusive joint venture for metal recovery and slag sale services at the Toscelik Osmaniye site.



The new agreement – valued at over $17M USD – calls for HE to provide both lancing and furnace slag cleaning services at Toscelik Osmaniye, improving the plant's productivity and advancing its environmental sustainability goals.

"We are happy about the service supplied by Harsco," said Toscelik Osmaniye General Manager Ahmet Turan. "They do their job safely and maintain high equipment standards. The Harsco team is available at all times, which is critical to our business needs."

"I would like to congratulate our team for the outstanding performance that made this win possible," said Harsco Environmental Chief Operating Officer Russ Mitchell. "This expanded relationship is testament to Tosyali's confidence in our ability to deliver services that advance both their business and environmental goals."

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Tosyali Holding

Tosyalı Group is Turkey's first and largest private sector investor in the iron and steel industry. With 11 companies and two joint ventures in Turkey, as well as two overseas subsidiaries operating under the umbrella of Tosyalı Holding, the Group operates 25 facilities across Asia, Europe and Africa. Constantly investing in its production infrastructure in accordance with the principle of continuous improvement, Tosyalı Group produces high value-added steel products at its domestic facilities in İskenderun-Hatay, Osmaniye, Gebze- Kocaeli and Aliağa-Izmir, as well as at its facilities in Algeria and Montenegro. The Group's facilities are fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Rapidly transforming itself into a global brand based upon strong corporate governance, extensive geographic reach, constant expansion of production capacity and 10.000 competent employees. Group is confidently advancing to become Turkey's global steel producer through constant investments in line with its long- term growth strategy.

