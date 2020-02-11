Market Overview

Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
February 11, 2020 8:00am   Comments
JASPER, Ind., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

The Board of Directors of Kimball International, Inc. held a Board meeting during which they declared a quarterly dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 25, 2020.

About Kimball International, Inc.

For over 65 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward and D'style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal 2019, the Company generated $768 million in revenue and employed over 3,000 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

For additional information contact:

Dennis Gerber
mail to: Dennis.Gerber@KimballInternational.com

