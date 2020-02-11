CareDx's Patent Rights Upheld By Delaware Court

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that on February 10, 2020, Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware recommended the denial of Natera Inc.'s and Eurofins Viracor, Inc.'s motions to dismiss CareDx's patent infringement complaints against them.



CareDx alleges that both Natera's and Viracor's organ transplant products infringe CareDx's patent rights. Natera and Viracor argued to the court that those patents are invalid because they allegedly cover ineligible subject matter. The court rejected their attack on the patents, explaining that the patents state that the invention is a "new, more accurate and useful analytic method" to help determine if a transplanted organ is rejected. The Court stated that the patents do not merely claim as the invention an unprotectable natural law.

CareDx is very pleased with the court's decision and is confident in the intellectual property rights protecting its industry leading organ transplant surveillance products. Edward Reines, counsel for CareDx, stated that "the Delaware court's decision properly upholds CareDx's patent rights with a well-reasoned legal analysis." He further commented that "on the heels of CareDx's success in its false advertising case against Natera, this courtroom success is another key step in its enforcement of its valid patent rights to protect its organ transplant surveillance products."

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

