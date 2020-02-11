SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of MAT, FSCT and BYND of Upcoming Deadlines

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:



Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MAT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 – August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 24, 2020

According to the Complaint, on August 1, 2019, Mattel announced that it would offer $250 million of Senior Notes due 2027 (the "Note Offering"). The Company said that it would use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, plus cash on hand, to redeem and retire all of its 4.350% Senior Notes which would be due in 2020 and pay related prepayment premiums and transaction fees and expenses.

Then, on August 8, 2019 - the very day the Note Offering was expected to close - Mattel shocked investors when it announced that a whistleblower letter had been sent to the Company's outside auditors alleging accounting errors in past quarters and questioned whether Mattel's outside auditor was sufficiently independent. As a result, the Company announced that it was terminating the Senior Note Offering subject to the results of an internal investigation.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: FSCT)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 – October 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 2, 2020

According to the Complaint, on October 10, 2019, during pre-market hours, Forescout issued a press release announcing preliminary third quarter 2019 ("3Q19") financial results. That press release lowered 3Q19 revenue guidance to $90.6 million to $91.6 million, compared to prior revenue guidance of $98.8 million to $101.8 million, and market consensus of $100.52 million. In explaining these results, Defendants cited "extended approval cycles which pushed several deals out of the third quarter," which "was most pronounced in EMEA."

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: BYND)

Class Period: May 2, 2019 – January 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 30, 2020

According to the Complaint, on January 27, 2020, post-market, Don Lee Farms issued a press release entitled "Judge Rules Don Lee Farms Likely to Obtain a Judgment. Beyond Meat's CFO and Others Named Individually for Fraud." The press release stated, in part, that "[a] judge has ruled Don Lee Farms proved the probable validity of its claim that Beyond Meat breached its manufacturing agreement with Don Lee Farms" and that "[i]n a separate motion before a different Judge, the Court granted Don Lee Farms' request to name Beyond Meat Chief Financial Officer Mark Nelson, Senior Quality Assurance Manager Jessica Quetsch and Director of Operations Anthony Miller in its fraud claims which allege they intentionally doctored and omitted material information from a food safety consultant's report, and then delivered that doctored report to Don Lee Farms and affirmatively represented that it was the complete opinion of the consultant."

