Green Plains Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
February 10, 2020 5:01pm   Comments
Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2019

  • Net income of $10.4 million, or $0.44 per common unit
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million and distributable cash flow of $11.2 million
  • Quarterly cash distribution of $0.475 per unit
  • Distribution coverage ratio of 0.99x; LTM distribution coverage ratio of 1.00x

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income was $10.4 million, or $0.44 per common unit, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $14.1 million, or $0.51 per common unit, for the same period in 2018. The partnership reported adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million and distributable cash flow of $11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $15.2 million and distributable cash flow of $13.1 million for the same period in 2018. Distribution coverage was 0.99x and 1.00x, respectively, for the three months and trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Differences in the comparative results of fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018 were mainly driven by our parent's sale of three ethanol plants in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Green Plains Partners continues to provide consistent performance for its unitholders with a distribution coverage ratio of 1.00x for 2019," said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains Partners. "We anticipate higher throughput rates in 2020 due to the continued rollout of the Project 24 initiatives at our parent. As one of the only master limited partnerships with a significant renewables presence, we are in a unique position to benefit from increased throughput as a result of domestic E15 blending and the resumption of international trade through the resolution of recent trade disputes. We continue to return substantial value for our unitholders through consistent cash flow generation supported by long-term contracted volume commitments, a strong yield and low leverage ratio of less than 2.5x."

Fourth Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • On December 31, 2019, Green Plains Partners executed certain provisions under the Birmingham BioEnergy Partners LLC promissory note, whereby the existing $8.1 million promissory note was assigned to BlendStar LLC and the note payable and note receivable between the two entities were forgiven.
     
  • On January 16, 2020, the board of directors of the partnership's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.475 per unit, or approximately $11.3 million, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The distribution is payable on February 7, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2020.

Results of Operations
Consolidated revenues decreased $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period for 2018. Storage and throughput revenue decreased $1.5 million primarily due to a decrease in throughput volumes as a result of our parent's sale of three ethanol plants in the fourth quarter of 2018. Rail transportation services revenue decreased $1.1 million primarily due to the reduction in volumetric capacity provided as a result of the assignment of railcar operating leases to Valero in the fourth quarter of 2018. Terminal services revenue decreased $0.2 million as a result of reduced throughput at our fuel terminals. Trucking and other revenue decreased $0.1 million primarily due to a reduction in volumes transported for Green Plains Trade.

Operations and maintenance expenses decreased $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with the same period for 2018, primarily due to lower railcar lease expense as a result of the assignment of railcar leases to Valero in the fourth quarter of 2018, as well as a decrease in property taxes and expenses allocated by our parent under the secondment agreement.

General and administrative expenses decreased $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with the same period for 2018, primarily due to a decrease in accounting and professional fees.

Our parent's operating strategy, including the operating cost savings initiative, is to increase utilization rates and efficiency while reducing operating expenses to achieve improved margins in the current environment. Capacity utilization increased from an average of 84.2% of capacity in the third quarter to 84.5% of capacity in the fourth quarter. Ethanol production was 239.1 mmg for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with the contracted minimum volume commitment of 235.7 mmg per quarter. As a result, Green Plains Trade received a credit of $0.2 million, which was applied to the $2.9 million volume deficiency credit related to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The remaining balance of this credit of $2.7 million expired as of December 31, 2019. The cumulative minimum volume deficiency credits available to Green Plains Trade as of December 31, 2019 totaled $4.5 million. The partnership has previously recognized these deficiency credits as revenue, and as such, future volumes throughput by Green Plains Trade in excess of the minimum volume commitment, up to the amount of these credits, will not be recognized in revenue in future periods.

                             
   

 

 

 

 

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP
  SELECTED OPERATING DATA
  (unaudited, in million gallons)
                             
  Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,     December 31,
  2019   2018   % Var.     2019   2018   % Var.
Product volumes                            
Storage and throughput services  240.1    208.0    15.4   %      859.8    1,134.7    (24.2 ) %
                             
Terminal services:                            
Affiliate  28.5    32.4    (12.0 )        114.9    133.7    (14.1 )  
Non-affiliate  26.9    25.5    5.5          106.0    116.2    (8.8 )  
   55.4    57.9    (4.3 )        220.9    249.9    (11.6 )  
                             
Railcar capacity billed (daily average)  77.7    91.8    (15.4 )        79.8    96.9    (17.6 )  

Liquidity and Capital Resources
Total liquidity as of December 31, 2019, was $68.2 million, including $0.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $67.9 million available under the partnership's revolving credit facility. The balance outstanding on the partnership's revolving credit facility, which matures on July 1, 2020, was $132.1 million as of December 31, 2019.

Conference Call Information
Green Plains Partners LP and Green Plains Inc. will host a joint conference call Tuesday, Feb. 11th at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time), to discuss fourth quarter 2019 financial and operating results for each company. Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 877.711.2374 and 281.542.4862, respectively, and referencing conference ID 6099835. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call, transcript and presentation will be accessible on Green Plains Partners' website at http://ir.greenplainspartners.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are supplemental financial measures used to assess the partnership's financial performance. Management believes adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow provide investors useful information in assessing the partnership's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, plus adjustments for transaction costs related to acquisitions or financings, unit-based compensation expense, net gains or losses on asset sales and the partnership's proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of its equity method investee. Distributable cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest paid or payable, income taxes paid or payable, maintenance capital expenditures and the partnership's proportionate share of distributable cash flow adjustments of its equity method investee. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP to analyze the partnership's results.

About Green Plains Partners LP
Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of sustainable biofuels and sustainable high-protein and novel feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.0% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "will" and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in Green Plains Partners' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains Partners assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Consolidated Financial Results

           
           
GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
           
  December 31,   December 31,
  2019
   2018 
ASSETS (unaudited)      
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $  261     $  569  
Accounts receivable, including from affiliates    16,651        15,357  
Other current assets    517        690  
Total current assets    17,429        16,616  
Property and equipment, net    37,355        40,911  
Operating lease right-of-use assets    35,456        -  
Other assets    15,413        23,617  
Total assets $ 105,653     $ 81,144  
           
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable, including to affiliates $  5,593     $  3,177  
Operating lease current liabilities    13,093        -  
Current maturities of long-term debt    132,100        -  
Other current liabilities    5,026        5,011  
Total current liabilities    155,812        8,188  
Long-term debt    -        142,025  
Operating lease long-term liabilities    23,088        -  
Other liabilities    2,500        3,385  
Total liabilities    181,400        153,598  
           
Partners' deficit    (75,747 )      (72,454 )
Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 105,653     $ 81,144  




                                   
GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands except per unit amounts)
                                   
  Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31,   December 31,
  2019     2018     % Var.   2019     2018     % Var.
Revenues                                  
Affiliate $  18,780      $  21,318       (11.9 ) %   $  75,531      $  94,267       (19.9 ) %
Non-affiliate    1,541         1,935       (20.4 )        6,856         6,481       5.8     
Total revenues    20,321         23,253       (12.6 )        82,387         100,748       (18.2 )  
Operating expenses                                  
Operations and maintenance (excluding depreciation and amortization reflected below)    6,344         7,280       (12.9 )        25,658         30,866       (16.9 )  
General and administrative    1,001         1,569       (36.2 )        4,055         5,258       (22.9 )  
Depreciation and amortization    694         1,036       (33.0 )        3,441         4,442       (22.5 )  
Gain on assignment of operating leases    -        (2,721 )   *        -        (2,721 )   *  
Total operating expenses    8,039         7,164       12.2           33,154         37,845       (12.4 )  
Operating income    12,282         16,089       (23.7 )        49,233         62,903       (21.7 )  
Other income (expense)                                  
Interest income    20         20       -          81         81       -    
Interest expense    (1,986 )      (2,054 )    (3.3 )        (8,310 )      (7,307 )    13.7     
Other, net    (1 )      44      *        14         119       (88.2 )  
Total other expense    (1,967 )      (1,990 )    (1.2 )        (8,215 )      (7,107 )    15.6     
Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investee    10,315         14,099       (26.8 )        41,018         55,796       (26.5 )  
Income tax expense    (76 )      (31 )    145.2           (220 )      (101 )    117.8     
Income (loss) from equity method investee    151         68       122.1           681         (14 )   *  
Net income $  10,390      $  14,136       (26.5 ) %   $  41,479      $  55,681       (25.5 ) %
                                   
Net income attributable to partners' ownership interests:                                  
General partner $  209      $  283       (26.1 ) %   $  830      $  1,114       (25.5 ) %
Limited partners - common unitholders    10,181         13,853       (26.5 )        40,649         37,868      *  
Limited partners - subordinated unitholders    -        -     *        -        16,699      *  
                                   
Earnings per limited partner unit (basic and diluted):                                  
Common units $  0.44      $  0.51       (13.7 ) %   $  1.76      $  1.81       (2.8 ) %
Subordinated units  $  -     $  -     *     $  -     $  1.71      * %
                                   
Weighted average limited partner units outstanding (basic and diluted):                                  
Common units    23,138         27,390               23,129         20,950         
Subordinated units    -        -              -        9,752         
                                   
Supplemental Revenues Data:                                  
Storage and throughput services $  11,785      $  13,325       (11.6 ) %   $  47,140      $  59,290       (20.5 ) %
Rail transportation services    5,136         6,275       (18.2 )        21,265         26,055       (18.4 )  
Terminal services    2,270         2,470       (8.1 )        9,664         10,498       (7.9 )  
Trucking and other    1,130         1,183       (4.5 )        4,318         4,905       (12.0 )  
Total revenues $  20,321      $  23,253       (12.6 ) %   $  82,387      $  100,748       (18.2 ) %
                                   
* Percentage variance not considered meaningful.                                  




           
GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
           
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
  2019     2018  
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net income $  41,479     $  55,681  
Noncash operating adjustments:          
Depreciation and amortization    3,441        4,442  
Gain on assignment of operating leases    -        (2,721 )
Other    592        1,152  
Net change in working capital    1,145        (3,163 )
Net cash provided by operating activities    46,657        55,391  
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Purchases of property and equipment    (305 )      (1,267 )
Proceeds from the disposal of property and equipment    331        11  
Proceeds from assignment of operating leases    -        2,721  
Contributions to equity method investee    -        (1,425 )
Net cash provided by investing activities    26        40  
           
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Payments of distributions    (45,098 )      (61,805 )
Net proceeds (payments) - revolving credit facility    (1,900 )      7,100  
Payments of loan fees    -        (665 )
Other    7        6  
Net cash used in financing activities    (46,991 )      (55,364 )
           
Net change in cash and cash equivalents    (308 )      67  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period    569        502  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $  261     $  569  




                       
GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP
RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
Net income $  10,390     $  14,136     $  41,479     $  55,681  
Interest expense    1,986        2,054        8,310        7,307  
Income tax expense    76        31        220        101  
Depreciation and amortization    694        1,036        3,441        4,442  
Transaction costs    -        517        -        805  
Unit-based compensation expense    80        81        319        277  
Gain on the disposal of assets    -        -        (14 )      -  
Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of equity method investee (1)    43        35        196        80  
Gain on assignment of operating leases (2)    -        (2,721 )      -        (2,721 )
Adjusted EBITDA    13,269        15,169        53,951        65,972  
Interest paid or payable    (1,986 )      (2,054 )      (8,310 )      (7,307 )
Income taxes paid or payable    (97 )      (33 )      (238 )      (101 )
Maintenance capital expenditures    (32 )      -        (94 )      (50 )
Distributable cash flow $  11,154     $  13,082     $  45,309     $  58,514  
Distributions declared (3) $  11,280     $  11,268     $  45,109     $  57,767  
Coverage ratio   0.99x     1.16x     1.00x     1.01x
                       
(1) Represents the partnership's proportional share of depreciation and amortization of its equity method investee.
(2) Consideration received related to the assignment of railcar operating leases to Valero Renewable Fuels Company, LLC in the fourth quarter of 2018.
(3) Represents distributions declared for the applicable period and paid in the subsequent quarter.
                       
Green Plains Partners Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager - Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com
                       
 

Primary Logo

