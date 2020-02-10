Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday

Globe Newswire  
February 10, 2020 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
What:   Huntington Ingalls Industries' fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call
     
Who:    Mike Petters, president and CEO, and Chris Kastner, executive vice president and chief financial officer
     
When:      9 a.m. EST Thursday
     
Where:   Live webcast: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. EST. The call will be webcast live on HII's website: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com.

HII participants will include Mike Petters, president and CEO, and Chris Kastner, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contacts:

Jerri Fuller Dickseski (Media)
jerri.dickseski@hii-co.com
757-380-2341

Dwayne Blake (Investors)
dwayne.blake@hii-co.com
757-380-2104

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga