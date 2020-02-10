Mike Taylor, Senior Director Sales, Americas, HYCU® Recognized on CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs List

Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU®, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup, recovery and monitoring for next-generation Enterprise Clouds, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Mike Taylor, Senior Director Sales, Americas, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.

Taylor has been with HYCU for three years, and rose to his current position after driving growth for HYCU's on-premises data management and protection portfolio with key channel partners. He brings more than 20 years of sales and channel leadership experience to his role at HYCU.

As HYCU continues to attract new partners as the company expands its offerings, the base of partners continues to grow. From on-premises partners supporting Nutanix and VMware growth to new partner relationships for public cloud providers like Google Cloud, HYCU has seen steady growth from an average revenue per partner especially in North America and in key market verticals like State, Local and Education (SLED) as well as healthcare and financial services. HYCU has also added a formal metric to measure partner engagement around Partner Vibrancy. This helps with HYCU's overall partner engagement and was another strong reason that led to the company's continued channel partner success.

"Our success is dependent on the success of our partner community as we are 100 percent channel and resell partner-focused in our go to market. This latest CRN award is true recognition for the hard work and grit Mike shows day in and day out at HYCU," said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. "His sales and partner leadership is infectious and the steady growth and success of our relationships with key platform providers like Nutanix and Google has been instrumental in our continued partner program success. As we expand our Partner Program, I know Mike will be a key player along with his team in making the Program successful along with increasing our partner revenue opportunities as well. Congratulations Mike, truly well deserved."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

"The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

For information on HYCU and our global partner program, visit: https://www.hycu.com/partners/become-a-reseller/, follow @hycuinc and connect with us on LinkedIn.

###

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 350 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU's flagship products, a purpose-built backup and recovery solution for Nutanix, and a managed backup as a service for Google Cloud Platform, are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

©2020 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Attachment

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com