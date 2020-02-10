NETSOL Technologies' Otoz Mobility to Present at MOVE 2020 on February 12, 2020

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK ), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Otoz , a business-to-business new mobility technology start-up, will be exhibiting and presenting at MOVE 2020 , which is being held on February 11-12, 2020 at ExCeL London in London, UK.



NETSOL President, Global Sales and Otoz CEO Naeem Ghauri is scheduled to present on Day 2 (February 12) of the conference at 11:20 AM GMT. Ghauri will be presenting in the Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) stream where the topic of discussion will be: "The Future of Mobility: A Confluence of Spheres."

"Exhibiting and presenting at MOVE 2020 will be a great platform for us to demonstrate the innovative technologies we've been developing over the past few months," said Ghauri. "Because new transportation paradigms are emerging at a rapid pace, mobility tech platforms need smart architecture to support multiple use cases. All traditional mobility ecosystems are being challenged and disrupted. The complete automotive value chain will feel the force of these headwinds. Otoz was conceived and built to address this emerging need. Our technology services automotive companies, enterprises and startups, providing technology for peer-to-peer (P2P) car sharing, subscription models and many other mobility-focused use cases."

The Otoz exhibit will be located at Stand 30 in the "Exhibitors" section between the Keynote Theatre and Startups section.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a meeting with Otoz management, please contact your conference or Otoz representative.

About MOVE 2020

MOVE is where mobility is re-imagined. MOVE brings together disruptors, their technology and their attitude with stakeholders across all modes and disciplines: to dialogue, to create insight and to promote collaboration. MOVE is the global stage for start-ups engineering the future, connecting them to some of the world's most influential companies, investors and media. MOVE 2020 will play host to 880 speakers, 380 exhibitors, 250 startups and 5,000 attendees in London on the 11-12 February 2020.

About Otoz

Otoz provides business-to-business, white-label technology solutions for new mobility. Our suite of agile and customizable mobility solutions ranges from car sharing and subscription products to AI-enabled chatbots, allowing businesses to engage consumers and facilitate the complete transaction lifecycle intelligently and digitally. Otoz technologies empower automotive companies and start-ups to launch new mobility models quickly and efficiently. The technology Otoz has developed is cloud-native and supported by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT) and blockchain. Our technology drives utilization, while supporting robust and efficient operations.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global finance and leasing industry. The company's suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1,300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

