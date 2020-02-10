SPI Energy Announces Exhibit at the World AG Expo

HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global provider of photovoltaic ("PV") solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, today announced that Company will exhibit at the World AG Expo, the world's largest annual agricultural exposition. More than 1500 exhibitors will display the latest in farm equipment, communications and technology on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. The show will be held at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, CA, from February 11-13, 2020.



The Company's exhibit is at booth V9. The Company will exhibit its Hemp packaging and CBD processing technology and provide pre-production samples of their products. SPI Energy's goal is to develop and grow its hemp extraction capabilities targeting hemp farmers.

Mr. Xiaofeng Peng, Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy, commented, "We continue to develop our hemp extraction capabilities and look forward to the near-term commercialization of our service platform. We believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the roughly $5 billion hemp extract market."

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is a global provider of photovoltaic ("PV") solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company's subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its headquarter in Hong Kong, USA operating office in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

