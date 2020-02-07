Market Overview

Notice of Flow Capital's Year End 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
February 07, 2020 5:25pm   Comments
TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) ("Flow Capital" and "Company") today announced it will release its year end 2019 financial results after the markets close on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donnacha Rahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET, Friday, February 14, 2020, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE:         Friday, February 14, 2020
TIME:   8:00 AM Eastern Time
DIAL IN NUMBER:   866 521-4909 or 647 427-2311
TAPED REPLAY:   800 585-8367 or 416 621-4642
REFERENCE NUMBER:   2047657
     

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.

About Flow Capital
Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.:
Donnacha Rahill
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 477-2601

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo

