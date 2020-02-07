Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Opus Bank, Forescout Technologies, and FGL Holdings on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB), Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Buyer: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

On February 3, 2020 Opus announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Pacific Premier. Per the merger agreement, Opus stockholders will receive $26.62 in cash for each share of Opus common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Opus's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Opus stockholders.

To learn more about the Opus investigation go to: https://bespc.com/opb/ .

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Buyer: Advent International

On February 6, 2020 Forescout announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Advent International. Per the merger agreement Forescout stockholders will receive $33 in cash for each share of Forescout common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Forescout's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Forescout stockholders.

To learn more about the Forescout investigation go to: https://bespc.com/fsct-2/ .

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Buyer: Fidelity National Financial, Inc

On February 7, 2020 FGL Holdings announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Fidelity. Per the merger agreement FGL Holdings stockholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of FGL Holdings common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second or third quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that FGL Holding's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for FGL Holdings stockholders.

To learn more about the FGL Holdings investigation go to: https://bespc.com/fg/.

