NorthState Announces Quarterly Dividend

HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthState , a fiber optic network, cloud and IT services provider, announced today that the board of directors of NorthState declared a cash dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 5, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2020.



About NorthState

NorthState is a technology company focused on inspiring the Internet-driven lifestyle through high-touch experiences. Its fiber-delivered, ultrafast Internet and Internet-driven applications enable residential customers and businesses to efficiently and securely take advantage of the Internet. Through its Technology Solutions business unit, NorthState provides data center colocation, customized cloud and IT solutions, managed disaster recovery services, managed security and unified communications. For more information, visit northstate.net .



