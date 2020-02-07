Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

HOUSTON, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Apache Corporation ((NYSE, NASDAQ:APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable May 22, 2020, to stockholders of record on Apr. 22, 2020, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com .

APA-F