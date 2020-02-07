Market Overview

Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

Globe Newswire  
February 07, 2020 12:35pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Apache Corporation ((NYSE, NASDAQ:APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable May 22, 2020, to stockholders of record on Apr. 22, 2020, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.  

About Apache
Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

Contacts

Media: (713) 296-7276  Phil West
Investor: (281) 302-2286  Gary Clark
   
Website: www.apachecorp.com 

APA-F

