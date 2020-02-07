Market Overview

INVESTOR ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating Ecoark Holdings, Inc. for Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims

February 07, 2020
NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ZEST).

If you are a shareholder of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. and wish to receive additional information, free of charge, please visit us at:

https://fksfirm.com/investigation-ecoark-holdings-inc/ 

or contact William J. Fields, via email at wfields@fksfirm.com or by phone at (212) 231-1500. We will speak with you at no cost or obligation to you.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is a law firm which represents victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or other corporate misconduct. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.fksfirm.com. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP
William J. Fields
1370 Broadway
5th Floor – #5100
New York, NY 10018
Tel: (212) 231-1500
Fax: (646) 851-0076
www.fksfirm.com

