IIJ Announces its Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

TOKYO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", TSE: 3774) today announced its nine months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 ("1Q-3Q19", from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q-3Q19 Total revenues JPY150.7 billion up 7.9% YoY2 Gross profit JPY23.7 billion up 7.0% YoY* Operating profit JPY6.1 billion up 10.0% YoY* Net profit3 JPY3.4 billion down 3.3% YoY* * Considering normalized cost,4 actual year over year growth of gross profit is up 14.8%, operating profit is up 51.4% and profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent is up 37.6%. Financial Targets for FY20195 Total revenues JPY204.0 billion up 6.0% YoY Operating profit JPY7.6 billion up 26.2% YoY Net profit JPY3.8 billion up 7.9% YoY

Overview of 1Q-3Q19 Financial Results and Business Outlook

"We continued to achieve stronger than expected enterprise revenue and profit growth, supported by overall favorable Japanese enterprises' IT demands and our growth strategy of cross-selling various network services, combined with systems integration. In this nine-month period, enterprise recurring revenues6 grew by 10.0% YoY in which enterprise mobile, security, and cloud especially strongly grew by 25.1%, 17.4% and 16.2% respectively. Operating profit also increased by 51.4% YoY, based on normalized costs4, as strong revenue growth led to both network services and systems integration gross profit expansion," said Eijiro Katsu, President and COO of IIJ.

"In general, Japanese enterprises are said to be behind American and European enterprises when it comes to IT services adoption such as cloud and security. However, they seem to become more willing to use them. As a result, demands for network services and systems are gradually growing and I believe this trend should be sustainable for the middle-to-long term. Security services revenue growth was particularly strong as Japanese enterprises start to see them as "critical element" for their business continuity. Also, multi-cloud adoption for enterprises systems has also been growing and making visible revenue contribution. Enterprise mobile revenue has been continuously expanding by leveraging full-MVNO infrastructure and along with increasing IoT demands among our existing customer base. Along with the start of local 5G spectrum allocation in Japan, we're seeing growing demands to build and/or outsource mobile infrastructure, as seen in our local 5G joint venture project with Sumitomo Corporation and Japanese cable TV operators,7" said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IIJ.

"Ever since our inception, we have devoted ourselves to develop Internet infrastructure in Japan. After building them as the first commercial ISP, we have diversified and enhanced our business portfolio to cover various network and system needs. We believe we should be able to achieve sustainable revenue and profit growth by pursuing reliable and high-valued network services developments while also contributing to society by offering stable life-lined network and system platforms which could ultimately improve efficiency and quality of human life and the environment," concluded Suzuki.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.

2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.

3 Net profit is "profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent."

4 Normalized profits are calculated by allocating JPY2.05 billion of additional cost recorded in 4Q18, as a result of the difference between our estimate (14% decrease) and the actual revision (5% decrease) of NTT Docomo's mobile interconnectivity unit charge to the attributable each quarter of FY2018. Please refer page 5 of our presentation material for 1Q-3Q19 earnings which explains this year over year operating profit in details.

5 We revised our full-year financial targets on November 8, 2019.

6 Enterprise recurring revenue described here is the sum of Internet connectivity services for enterprise (excluding MVNE), outsourcing, and systems operation and maintenance. It does not include WAN revenues, which decreased YoY due to existing large clients' migration from WAN to mobile.

7 Please refer to our press release "Pursuing the Wireless Platform Business Using Local 5G" published on December 24, 2019 which can be found here https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2019/1224.html

Regarding the retroactively adjusted 1Q-3Q18 financial results

As an MVNO, we purchase mobile infrastructure mainly from NTT Docomo Inc. The unit price for mobile interconnectivity charge is revised every year and has been decreasing. Because the unit price is fixed at the end of our fiscal year, we apply our own estimate of unit price decrease rate to calculate mobile infrastructure cost throughout a fiscal year. Difference amount between our estimate and revised charge is recorded as a one-time cost or reduction in cost in 4Q.

In FY2018, the difference between our estimate and the revised was large and we recorded JPY2.05 billion of cost in 4Q18. Essentially this one-time additional cost should have been allocated to attributable each quarter of FY2018. Adjusted figures by the result of such allocation ("Adjusted") are as follows:

1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 JPY billion billions JPY billion billions JPY billion billions JPY billion billions Accounting period － － － 2.05 Cost allocated to attributable service period 0.48 0.50 0.52 0.55

Adjusted 1Q-3Q18 results and Adjusted YoY changes are as follows:

Operating Results

Adjusted 1Q-3Q18 1Q-3Q19 Adjusted YoY

change JPY millions JPY millions (%) Cost of Network services revenue (75,280 ) (76,211 ) 1.2 Gross profit of Network services 12,854 15,314 19.1 Total gross profit 20,637 23,694 14.8 Operating profit 4,004 6,060 51.4 Profit before tax 4,059 5,610 38.2 Profit for the period 2,568 3,502 36.4 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 2,437 3,354 37.6 Comprehensive income for the period 596 5,573 835.1

Segment Results

Adjusted 1Q-3Q18 1Q-3Q19 Adjusted YoY

change JPY millions JPY millions (%) Operating profit (consolidated) 4,004 6,060 51.4 Network service and SI business 2,951 4,901 66.1

1Q-3Q19 Financial Results Summary

We have adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereinafter "IFRS 16") from 1Q19. As for the details, please refer to "Changes in Accounting Policies" written in the page 18 of this document.

Operating Results Summary

1Q-3Q18 1Q-3Q19 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total revenues 139,628 150,688 7.9 Network services 88,134 91,525 3.8 Systems integration (SI) 48,402 56,062 15.8 ATM operation business 3,092 3,101 0.3 Total costs (117,487 ) (126,994 ) 8.1 Network services (73,776 ) (76,211 ) 3.3 Systems integration (SI) (41,973 ) (49,111 ) 17.0 ATM operation business (1,738 ) (1,672 ) (3.8 ) Total gross profit 22,141 23,694 7.0 Network services 14,359 15,314 6.7 Systems integration (SI) 6,429 6,951 8.1 ATM operation business 1,353 1,429 5.6 SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (16,632 ) (17,634 ) 6.0 Operating profit 5,509 6,060 10.0 Profit before tax 5,564 5,610 0.8 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 3,468 3,354 (3.3 ) (Notes) We have adopted IFRS from the filing of our FY2018 annual report "Yuka-shoken-houkokusho." The reporting period of foreign consolidated subsidiaries are different from the period under the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP). Along with the change, the figures for 1Q-3Q18 are different from 1Q-3Q18 results disclosed in the past. Systems integration includes equipment sales.



Segment Results Summary

1Q-3Q18 1Q-3Q19 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 139,628 150,688 Network services and SI business 136,812 147,805 ATM operation business 3,092 3,101 Elimination (276 ) (218 ) Operating profit 5,509 6,060 Network service and SI business 4,456 4,901 ATM operation business 1,210 1,271 Elimination (157 ) (112 )

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

1Q-3Q19 Revenues and Income

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY150,688 million, up 7.9% YoY (JPY139,628 million for 1Q-3Q18).

Network services revenue was JPY91,525 million, up 3.8% YoY (JPY88,134 million for 1Q-3Q18).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY27,258 million, up 11.5% YoY from JPY24,440 million for 1Q-3Q18, mainly due to an increase in mobile-related services revenues such as MVNE and IoT type revenues by leveraging our full-MVNO infrastructure.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY19,530 million, up 3.3% YoY from JPY18,904 million for 1Q-3Q18. The revenue growth was mainly due to "IIJmio Mobile Service," consumer mobile services.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY20,796 million, down 10.5% YoY from JPY23,241 million for 1Q-3Q18, mainly because of the planned migration projects of large enterprises clients who are moving away from dedicated line to mobile to connect their multiple locations.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY23,941 million, up 11.1% YoY from JPY21,549 million for 1Q-3Q18, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

1Q-3Q18 1Q-3Q19 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total network services 88,134 91,525 3.8 Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 24,440 27,258 11.5 IP services (including data center connectivity services) 7,924 7,992 0.9 IIJ Mobile services 14,129 16,780 18.8 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 10,651 12,430 16.7 Others 2,387 2,486 4.1 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 18,904 19,530 3.3 IIJmio Mobile Service 16,862 17,605 4.4 Others 2,042 1,925 (5.7 ) WAN services 23,241 20,796 (10.5 ) Outsourcing services 21,549 23,941 11.1

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services

As of

December 31, 2018 As of

December 31, 2019 YoY Change Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 1,664,513 1,902,586 238,073 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) 748 757 9 IP service (less than 1Gbps) 1,294 1,259 (35 ) IIJ Mobile Services 1,583,905 1,815,268 231,363 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 998,892 1,104,664 105,772 Others 78,566 85,302 6,736 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,391,322 1,405,848 14,526 IIJmio Mobile Service 1,048,855 1,072,576 23,721 Others 342,467 333,272 (9,195 ) Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) 3,621.0 4,745.7 1,124.7 (Notes) Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for "IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)" and "IIJmio Mobile Service" which show number of subscriptions. The numbers of IP service contracts includes the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under "Internet connectivity services (enterprise)" except for "IIJ Mobile Services" and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively. Along with our change in accounting principle from the U.S. GAAP to IFRS from the filing of our FY2018 annual report "Yuka-shoken-houkokusho," the reporting period of foreign consolidated subsidiaries are different. As a result, the number of our Internet connectivity service contracts and total contracted bandwidth described above are different from the past disclosure.

SI revenues , including equipment sales, were JPY56,062 million, up 15.8% YoY (JPY48,402 million for 1Q-3Q18). Systems construction and equipment sales revenue, a one-time revenue, was JPY22,081 million, up 25.5% YoY (JPY17,601 million for 1Q-3Q18). In addition to an increase in usual revenue of completed project, we recognized JPY1.76 billion of revenue along with construction progresses (There was no revenue recognized based on percentage of completion in FY2018). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY33,981 million, up 10.3% YoY (JPY30,801 million for 1Q-3Q18), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services' revenues.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY60,231 million, up 12.4% YoY (JPY53,608 million for 1Q-3Q18); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY23,305 million, up 7.8% YoY (JPY21,609 million for 1Q-3Q18), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY36,926 million, up 15.4% YoY (JPY31,999 million for 1Q-3Q18).

Order backlog for SI, equipment sales, as of December 31, 2019 amounted to JPY55,284 million, up 6.7% YoY (JPY51,802 million as of December 31, 2018); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY9,064 million, down 17.3% YoY, reflecting 1Q-3Q19 revenue recognition based on percentage of completion (JPY10,966 million as of December 31, 2018) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY46,220 million, up 13.2% YoY (JPY40,836 million as of December 31, 2018).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY3,101 million, up 0.3% YoY (JPY3,092 million for 1Q-3Q18).

Cost of sales

Total c ost of sales was JPY126,994 million, up 8.1% YoY (JPY117,487 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY118,991 million as Adjusted) and Adjusted YoY change was up 6.7%.

Cost of network services revenue was JPY76,211 million, up 3.3% YoY (JPY73,776 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY75,280 million as Adjusted) and Adjusted YoY change in cost of network services revenue was up 1.2% YoY. There were an increase in outsourcing-related costs along with our mobile-related revenue increase and a decrease in circuit-related costs along with our WAN services revenue decrease. Gross profit was JPY15,314 million, up 6.7% YoY (JPY14,359 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY12,854 million as Adjusted), Adjusted YoY change in gross profit was up 19.1%, and gross profit ratio was 16.7% (16.3% for 1Q-3Q18 and 14.6% as Adjusted).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY49,111 million, up 17.0% YoY (JPY41,973 million for 1Q-3Q18). There were an increase in purchasing costs along with increase in our systems construction revenue and an increase in network operation-related costs. Gross profit was JPY6,951 million, up 8.1% YoY (JPY6,429 million for 1Q-3Q18) and gross profit ratio was 12.4% (13.3% for 1Q-3Q18).

Cost of ATM o peration b usiness revenues was JPY1,672 million, down 3.8% YoY (JPY1,738 million for 1Q-3Q18). Gross profit was JPY1,429 million (JPY1,353 million for 1Q-3Q18) and gross profit ratio was 46.1% (43.8% for 1Q-3Q18).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses , which include research and development expenses, totaled JPY17,680 million, up 6.5% YoY (JPY16,597 million for 1Q-3Q18), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses and outsourcing expenses.

Other operating income was JPY187 million (JPY104 million for 1Q-3Q18).

Other operating expenses was JPY141 million (JPY139 million for 1Q-3Q18), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit

Operating profit was JPY6,060 million (JPY5,509 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY4,004 million as Adjusted), up 10.0% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 51.4%.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

Finance income was JPY349 million, compared to JPY479 million for 1Q-3Q18. It included gains on financial assets, such as fund, of JPY192 million (JPY99 million for 1Q-3Q18) and dividend income of JPY75 million (JPY96 million for 1Q-3Q18).

Finance expense was JPY432 million, compared to JPY357 million for 1Q-3Q18. It included interest expenses of JPY432 million (JPY321 million for 1Q-3Q18).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY367 million (compared to loss of JPY67 million for 1Q-3Q18), mainly due to our share of loss of investments accounted for DeCurret Inc. of JPY602 million.

Profit before tax

Profit before tax was JPY5,610 million (JPY5,564 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY4,059 million as Adjusted), up 0.8% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 38.2%.

Profit for the period

Income tax expense was JPY2,108 million (JPY1,965 million for 1Q-3Q18). As a result, profit for the period was JPY3,502 million (JPY3,599 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY2,568 million as Adjusted), down 2.7% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 36.4%.

P rofit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY148 million (JPY131 million for 1Q-3Q18) mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc. As a result, profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY3,354 million (JPY3,468 million for 1Q-3Q18 and JPY2,437 million as Adjusted), down 3.3% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 37.6%.

Financial Position as of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019, the balance of total assets was JPY204,934 million, increased by JPY37,645 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY167,289 million.

As of December 31, 2019, the balance of current assets was JPY84,719 million, increased by JPY5,747 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY78,971 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation and balance of current assets was: an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY4,393 million to JPY36,351 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY1,025 million to JPY32,350 million, a decrease in inventories by JPY1,177 million to JPY2,226 million, an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY1,717 million to JPY10,239 million and an increase in other financial assets by JPY1,837 million to JPY3,418 million.

As of December 31, 2019, the balance of non-current assets was JPY120,215 million, increased by JPY31,897 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY88,318 million. Along with the adoption of IFRS 16 from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, right-of-use assets were newly accounted. The breakdown of right-of-use assets was: JPY31,183 million of assets under operating lease contracts which was newly recognized, mainly related to our office and data centers lease contracts, and JPY16,188 million of assets under finance lease contracts, most of which were transferred from tangible and intangible assets. Other investments was JPY12,060 million, increased by JPY658 million mainly due to increase in fair value of holding marketable equity securities.

As of December 31, 2019, the balance of current liabilities was JPY64,791 million, increased by JPY11,886 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY52,904 million. Trade and other payables decreased by JPY2,273 million to JPY19,689 million. Borrowings increased by JPY2,830 million to JPY15,580 million. The breakdown of increase in the borrowings was: an increase by JPY2,500 million in short-term borrowings, a decrease by JPY1,500 million due to payment of long-term borrowings, and an increase by JPY1,830 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities. Other financial liabilities increased by JPY10,019 million to JPY17,051 million. The increase included JPY8,767 million related to operating lease recognized along with the adoption of IFRS 16.

As of December 31, 2019, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY58,712 million, increased by JPY21,447 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY37,265 million. Long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,830 million to JPY12,170 million due to a transfer to current portion. Other financial liabilities increased by JPY22,623 million to JPY34,774 million. The increase included JPY22,500 million related to operating lease recognized along with the adoption of IFRS 16.

As of December 31, 2019, the balance of equity attributable to owners of parent was JPY80,488 million, increased by JPY4,217 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY76,271 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 39.3% as of December 31, 2019.

1Q-3Q19 Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 were JPY36,351 million (JPY28,720 million as of December 31, 2018).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q-3Q19 was JPY25,051 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY18,555 million for 1Q-3Q18). There were profit before tax of JPY5,610 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY21,356 million, including JPY9,179 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets newly recognized by the adoption of IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY2,603 million. Regarding changes in operating assets and liabilities, it was net cash in of JPY314 million mainly due to cash in by collecting trade receivables and deferred revenue and by selling inventories, while there were payment of trade and other payables and prepaid expenses in relation to upfront payment for software licenses and maintenance cost for service facilities.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q-3Q19 was JPY6,461 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY6,843 million for 1Q-3Q18), mainly due to payments for purchase of tangible assets of JPY6,222 million (JPY5,358 million for 1Q-3Q18), payments for purchase of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY4,017 million (JPY4,401 million for 1Q-3Q18), and proceeds from sales of other investments, such as equity securities, of JPY2,750 million.

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q-3Q19 was JPY14,154 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY4,365 million for 1Q-3Q18), mainly due to proceeds from short-term borrowings of JPY2,500 million, payments of other financial liabilities of JPY15,356 million (JPY5,357 million for 1Q-3Q18), including JPY9,144 million of payment of operating lease obligations newly recognized by the adoption of IFRS 16.

Future Prospects including FY2019 Financial Targets

Due to seasonal factors, our financial results tend to be large in fourth quarter every fiscal year. Although 1Q-3Q19 total revenue and operating profit exceeded our expectation, because our fourth quarter contribution to the full year results is large, our FY2019 financial targets announced on November 8, 2019 remain unchanged.

Please note the followings when comparing year over year. Regarding mobile services costs, we disclose Adjusted Year of Year changes as supplemental information because we recorded one-time additional cost in 4Q18, which should have been allocated to attributable each quarter of FY2018. (For details of this matter, please refer to "Regarding the retroactively adjusted 1Q-3Q18 financial results" which is written on page 2 of this document.) Regarding systems integration, 1Q-3Q19 revenue (JPY1.76 billion) and its profit were recognized based on percentage of completion, which are scheduled to be accepted at or after 4Q19. (There was no revenue recognized based on percentage of completion in FY2018.)

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on February 7, 2020.

Presentation materials are also available in these file archives: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/99e7646d-1ac4-4e01-b319-d3bfab0e1bce

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

Disclaimer:

Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ's or management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ's and managements' current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 31,957,789 36,350,802 Trade receivables 33,375,808 32,350,438 Inventories 3,403,192 2,225,977 Prepaid expenses 8,522,554 10,239,431 Other financial assets 1,581,212 3,417,957 Other current assets 130,900 134,180 Total Current Assets 78,971,455 84,718,785 Non-current Assets Tangible assets 33,136,059 18,240,995 Right-of-use Assets － 47,370,008 Goodwill 6,082,472 6,082,472 Intangible assets 18,818,707 17,858,133 Investments accounted for using the equity method 4,837,867 5,106,068 Prepaid expenses 8,037,298 8,117,468 Other investments 11,402,365 12,059,884 Deferred tax assets 176,587 153,562 Other financial assets 5,293,547 4,871,438 Other non-current assets 532,839 355,061 Total non-current assets 88,317,741 120,215,089 Total assets 167,289,196 204,933,874 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 21,962,239 19,689,375 Borrowings 12,750,000 15,580,000 Income taxes payable 1,139,460 1,397,352 Deferred income 5,461,813 6,021,124 Other financial liabilities 7,031,690 17,050,793 Other current liabilities 4,559,005 5,051,860 Total current liabilities 52,904,207 64,790,504 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 14,000,000 12,170,000 Retirement benefit liabilities 3,488,501 3,696,583 Provisions 731,257 733,455 Deferred income 5,518,492 5,767,131 Deferred tax liabilities 421,396 613,610 Other financial liabilities 12,151,346 34,774,460 Other non-current liabilities 954,387 957,149 Total non-current liabilities 37,265,379 58,712,388 Total liabilities 90,169,586 123,502,892 Equity Share capital 25,518,712 25,530,621 Share premium 36,225,775 36,256,945 Retained earnings 12,335,035 15,982,012 Other components of equity 4,088,704 4,615,167 Treasury shares (1,896,788 ) (1,896,788 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 76,271,438 80,487,957 Non-controlling interests 848,172 943,025 Total equity 77,119,610 81,430,982 Total liabilities and equity 167,289,196 204,933,874

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 88,134,315 91,524,644 System integration 48,401,638 56,062,205 ATM operation business 3,091,828 3,101,475 Total revenues 139,627,781 150,688,324 Cost of sales Cost of network services (73,775,750 ) (76,210,678 ) Cost of systems integration (41,972,405 ) (49,111,625 ) Cost of ATM operation business (1,738,376 ) (1,672,487 ) Total cost of sales (117,486,531 ) (126,994,790 ) Gross Profit 22,141,250 23,693,534 Selling, general and administrative expense (16,597,147 ) (17,680,244 ) Other operating income 104,249 187,214 Other operating expenses (139,836 ) (140,434 ) Operating Profit 5,508,516 6,060,070 Finance income 478,665 349,156 Finance expenses (356,511 ) (432,586 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (66,635 ) (367,133 ) Profit (loss) before tax 5,564,035 5,609,507 Income tax expense (1,965,105 ) (2,107,255 ) Profit (loss) for the year 3,598,930 3,502,252 Profit (loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent 3,467,672 3,353,994 Non-controlling interests 131,258 148,258 Total 3,598,930 3,502,252 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 76.94 74.40 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 76.64 74.08

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 29,976,158 30,320,743 System integration 17,407,184 20,146,597 ATM operation business 1,020,538 1,001,449 Total revenues 48,403,880 51,468,789 Cost of sales Cost of network services (25,275,378 ) (25,057,088 ) Cost of systems integration (14,662,836 ) (17,369,639 ) Cost of ATM operation business (571,369 ) (547,741 ) Total cost of sales (40,509,583 ) (42,974,468 ) Gross Profit 7,894,297 8,494,321 Selling, general and administrative expense (5,604,733 ) (5,779,614 ) Other operating income 25,242 28,146 Other operating expenses (91,104 ) (34,733 ) Operating Profit 2,223,702 2,708,120 Finance income 106,063 245,051 Finance expenses (152,229 ) (152,940 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (43,401 ) (234,012 ) Profit (loss) before tax 2,134,135 2,566,219 Income tax expense (716,253 ) (922,320 ) Profit (loss) for the year 1,417,882 1,643,899 Profit (loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,372,581 1,597,892 Non-controlling interests 45,301 46,007 Total 1,417,882 1,643,899 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 30.45 35.44 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 30.33 35.28







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) 3,598,930 3,502,252 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (1,980,473 ) 2,115,344 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (1,980,473 ) 2,115,344 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 27,900 (45,806 ) Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 14 (471 ) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method (19,825 ) 1,189 Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 8,089 (45,088 ) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax (1,972,384 ) 2,070,256 Other comprehensive income 1,626,546 5,572,508 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,495,288 5,424,250 Non-controlling interest 131,258 148,258 Other comprehensive income 1,626,546 5,572,508

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) 1,417,882 1,643,899 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (2,104,758 ) 1,297,640 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (2,104,758 ) 1,297,640 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (75,433 ) 71,967 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,329 (1,445 ) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method (1,988 ) (1,304 ) Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (76,092 ) 69,218 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax (2,180,850 ) 1,366,858 Other comprehensive income (762,968 ) 3,010,757 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent (808,269 ) 2,964,750 Non-controlling interest 45,301 46,007 Other comprehensive income (762,968 ) 3,010,757

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity Non-controlling interests Total equity Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, March 31, 2018 Profit (loss) - - 3,467,672 - - 3,467,672 131,258 3,598,930 Other comprehensive income - - - (1,972,384 ) - (1,972,384 ) - (1,972,384 ) Total comprehensive income - - 3,467,672 (1,972,384 ) - 1,495,288 131,258 1,626,546 Transactions with owners Issuance of common stock 6,908 (6,395 ) - - - 513 - 513 Purchase of treasury stock - - - - (4 ) (4 ) - (4 ) Dividends paid - - (1,216,801 ) - - (1,216,801 ) (48,550 ) (1,265,351 ) Stock-based compensation - 42,070 - - - 42,070 - 42,070 Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings - - 27,982 (27,982 ) - - - - Total transactions with owners 6,908 35,675 (1,188,819 ) (27,982 ) (4 ) (1,174,222 ) (48,550 ) (1,222,772 ) Balance, December 31, 2018 25,518,712 36,211,611 11,957,674 3,058,589 (1,896,788 ) 74,849,798 801,208 75,651,006 Nine months ended December 31, 2019 Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity Non-controlling interests Total equity Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, March 31, 2019 25,518,712 36,225,775 12,335,035 4,088,704 (1,896,788 ) 76,271,438 848,172 77,119,610 Cumulative impact of adopting IFRS 16 (Note) - - (33,728 ) - - (33,728 ) - (33,728 ) Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 3,353,994 - - 3,353,994 148,258 3,502,252 Other comprehensive income - - - 2,070,256 - 2,070,256 - 2,070,256 Total comprehensive income - - 3,353,994 2,070,256 - 5,424,250 148,258 5,572,508 Transactions with owners Issuance of common stock 11,909 (11,895 ) - - - 14 - 14 Dividends paid - - (1,217,082 ) - - (1,217,082 ) (53,405 ) (1,270,487 ) Stock-based compensation - 43,065 - - - 43,065 - 43,065 Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings - - 1,543,793 (1,543,793 ) - - - - Total transactions with owners 11,909 31,170 326,711 (1,543,793 ) - (1,174,003 ) (53,405 ) (1,227,408 ) Balance, December 31, 2019 25,530,621 36,256,945 15,982,012 4,615,167 (1,896,788 ) 80,487,957 943,025 81,430,982 (Note) This line shows impact from adopting IFRS 16 "Leases."

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) before tax 5,564,035 5,609,507 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 11,277,942 21,355,819 Loss on sales of property and equipment 116,177 114,310 Shares of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using the equity method 66,635 367,133 Finance income (188,019 ) (305,089 ) Finance expenses 321,187 437,618 Other 25,337 6,904 Changes in working capital Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 1,159,432 1,016,605 Decrease (increase) in inventories (2,848,362 ) 1,176,389 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (2,083,655 ) (1,800,779 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets 34,081 203,470 Decrease (increase) in other financial assets (60,448 ) (1,076,142 ) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables 5,573,504 (1,215,472 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred income 2,613,424 856,438 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (140,104 ) 496,485 Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 419,940 449,121 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 201,250 208,082 Sub total 22,052,356 27,900,399 Interest and dividends received 183,624 184,017 Interest paid (319,661 ) (430,602 ) Income taxes paid (3,361,470 ) (2,602,595 ) Cash flows from operating activities 18,554,849 25,051,219 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible assets (5,357,675 ) (6,222,176 ) Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 2,578,572 1,774,021 Purchases of intangible assets (4,401,484 ) (4,017,051 ) Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 1,579 273,773 Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method - (718,000 ) Purchases of other investments (25,374 ) (100,313 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments 377,155 2,749,885 Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (12,384 ) (188,062 ) Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits 48,919 14,491 Payments for refundable insurance policies (42,270 ) (42,255 ) Other (9,708 ) 14,833 Cash flows from investing activities (6,842,670 ) (6,460,854 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings - (1,500,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 2,000,000 2,500,000 Proceeds from other financial liabilities 256,608 1,473,000 Payments of other financial liabilities (5,356,573 ) (15,356,191 ) Dividends paid (1,216,801 ) (1,217,082 ) Other (48,560 ) (53,418 ) Cash flows from financing activities (4,365,326 ) (14,153,691 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 52,931 (43,661 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,399,784 4,393,012 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 21,320,004 31,957,789 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,719,788 36,350,802

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)

Going Concern Assumption (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information (Unaudited)

IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Company") primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers' needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: "Network service and systems integration business" and "ATM operation business."

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 136,535,953 3,091,828 ― 139,627,781 Intersegment transactions 276,270 ― (276,270 ) ― Total revenue 136,812,223 3,091,828 (276,270 ) 139,627,781 Segment operating profit 4,456,057 1,209,530 (157,071 ) 5,508,516 Finance income 478,665 Finance expense (356,511 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (66,635 ) Profit before tax 5,564,035

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 147,586,849 3,101,475 ― 150,688,324 Intersegment transactions 217,943 ― (217,943 ) ― Total revenue 147,804,792 3,101,475 (217,943 ) 150,688,324 Segment operating profit 4,901,631 1,270,909 (112,470 ) 6,060,070 Finance income 349,156 Finance expense (432,586 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (367,133 ) Profit before tax 5,609,507

Subsequent Events (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.

Changes in Accounting Policies (Unaudited)

The Company applied the following standard starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

IFRS Outline of a new standard and amendments IFRS 16 Leases Amendment concerning accounting treatment for leases

The Company adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (issued in January 2016) from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

According to the transition approach, the Company has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively and the cumulative effect of applying this standard was recognized as adjustment of retained earnings at the beginning date of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. In applying IFRS 16, the Company chooses the practical expedient in IFRS 16 paragraph C3 and assesses whether contracts contain leases in accordance with IAS 17 "Leases" (hereinafter, "IAS 17") and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease."

The Company recognized right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities related to leases previously classified as operating leases under the principles of IAS 17 were recognized at the date of initial application of IFRS 16. These liabilities are measured at present value of the remaining lease payments discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. Right-of-use assets are measured retrospectively as if IFRS 16 had been applied from the inception date. Right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method.

For leases that were previously classified as finance leases as a lessee under the principles of IAS 17, the carrying amount of right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities as of the date of initial application has been measured based on the carrying amount of right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities, respectively, under IAS 17 as of the day immediately before that date.

The following is the reconciliation of non-cancellable operating lease contracts disclosed applying IAS 17 as of March 31, 2019 and other financial liabilities related to leases recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position at the date of initial application.

(Thousands of yen)

Non- Cancellable operating lease contracts disclosed as of March 31, 2019 11,305,119 Operating lease contracts discounted using the incremental borrowing rate as of April 1, 2019 11,292,343 Finance lease contracts disclosed as of March 31, 2019 18,033,862 Cancellable operating lease contracts, etc. 27,745,102 Other financial liabilities related to leases as of April 1, 2019 57,071,307

As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16, the Company recorded right-of-use assets of JPY38,988,207 thousand and other financial liabilities of JPY39,037,445 thousand at April 1, 2019. In addition, retained earnings decreased by JPY33,728 thousand primarily due to having adopted the method where the cumulative effect of applying this standard is recognized at the date of initial application.

The following practical expedients are used in the adoption of IFRS 16.

A single discount rate is applied to portfolios of leases with reasonably similar characteristics.

Leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application are accounted for in the same way as short-term leases.

Initial direct costs are excluded from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application.

The Company uses hindsight to calculate the lease term for lease contracts including options to extend or terminate the lease.

The balances of other financial liabilities related to leases are as follows:





As of March 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2019 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Classification under IAS 17 Finance leases 18,033,862 18,255,855 Operating leases ― 31,267,543

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ") financial results (unaudited) for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 ("1Q-3Q19") in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2019 [Under IFRS]

February 7, 2020

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Stock code number: 3774

URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/

Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO

TEL: (03) 5205-6500

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan's regulatory organization: February 14, 2020

Scheduled date for dividend payment: -

Supplemental material on annual results: Yes

Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(% shown is YoY change)

Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss)

for the period Profit (loss)

attributable to owners

of the parent Other comprehensive income JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % Nine Months ended December 31, 2019 150,688 7.9 6,060 10.0 5,610 0.8 3,502 (2.7 ) 3,354 (3.3 ) 5,573 242.6 Nine Months ended December 31, 2018 139,628 - 5,509 - 5,564 - 3,599 - 3,468 - 1,627 - (Reference) Regarding year over year (YoY) change of profit, one-time cost in relation to mobile services recorded in 4Q18 should essentially have been allocated to attributable each quarter of FY2018 to disclose our actual profit situation. Considering such allocation, YoY change would be as follows: Operating profit up 51.4%, Profit (loss) before tax up 38.2%, Profit (loss) for the period up 36.4%, Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent up 37.6%, and Other comprehensive income up 835.1%. For details, please refer to "Regarding the retroactively adjusted 1Q-3Q18 financial results" which is written on page 2 of this earnings release.





Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share JPY JPY Nine Months ended December 31, 2019 74.40 74.08 Nine Months ended December 31, 2018 76.94 76.64

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Ratio of owners' equity

to total assets JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions % As of December 31, 2019 204,934 81,431 80,488 39.3 As of March 31, 2019 167,289 77,120 76,271 45.6

2．Dividends

Dividend per Shares 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2019 ― 13.50 ― 13.50 27.00 Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2020 ― 13.50 ― Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2020

(forecast) 13.50 27.00 (Note) Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: No

3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(% shown is YoY change)

Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parent Basic earnings per share JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2020 204,000 6.0 7,600 26.2 6,800 16.4 3,800 7.9 84.29 (Note 1) Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: No

(Note 2) As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer "Future Prospects including FY2019 Financial targets" which is written on page 7 of this press release.

* Notes:

Changes in significant subsidiaries: None



Changes in accounting policies and estimate

i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes

ii. Other changes in accounting policies: None

iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(As for the details of the above (2)-i, please refer to the page 18 of this document)



Number of shares issued (common stock)

i. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):

As of December 31, 2019: 46,734,600 shares

As of March 31, 2019: 46,721,400 shares



ii. Number of treasury stock:

As of December 31, 2019: 1,650,911 shares

As of March 31, 2019: 1,650,911 shares



iii. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:

For the nine months ended December 31, 2019: 45,079,321 shares

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018: 45,070,463 shares

* Status of Audit Procedures

This document is not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions

i) Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group's expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of February 7, 2020. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer to the page 7 of this document.

ii) Adoption of IFRS

We have adopted IFRS from the Annual Securities Report (Yuka-shoken houkokusho) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. As for the disclosure of our quarterly consolidated financial results, we have adopted IFRS from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Financial information for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 are also prepared in accordance with IFRS.

iii) Others

Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on Friday, February 7, 2020.

