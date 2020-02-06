Market Overview

Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
February 06, 2020 4:43pm   Comments
SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), at a meeting on February 5, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on Class A common stock and $0.378 per share on Class B common stock, payable on June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

Media Contact:  Gary Mickelson, 479-290-6111
Investor Contact:  Jon Kathol, 479-290-4235

Source: Tyson Foods, Inc.
Category: IR

