Mass Innovation Nights Partners with Jobcase for Social Impact Showcase

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) , Massachusetts' leading new product showcase, is partnering with Jobcase to hold a social impact themed event featuring more than 10 innovative products and organizations. Mass Innovation Nights #131 will take place on February 12, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:30PM. The event is free and open to the public.



"Partnering with Mass Innovation Nights last year was such a success, we even hired someone as a result of the event," said Marijoy Bertolini, senior director of people & culture at Jobcase, "We're so excited to collaborate with them again."

"By working with corporate partners like Jobcase, we're facilitating connections for the entire innovation community, " said Bobbie Carlton, founder of Mass Innovation Nights. "While our primary goal is the creation of visibility for entrepreneurs and startups, many of the corporate hosts we work with use our events to connect with the local community for recruiting and partnering purposes."

Mass Innovation Nights feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos, and presentations from local startups. Participating startups this month include:

