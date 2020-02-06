Market Overview

Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.285 per Share

Globe Newswire  
February 06, 2020 1:10pm   Comments
DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on April 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contacts: Tom Armitage
  +1-847-943-5678
  news@mdlz.com

