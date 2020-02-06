Market Overview

ATN Sets Date to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Globe Newswire  
February 06, 2020
BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced today that it will report the fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET).

In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 9:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 20, 2020. 

Dial-in and online information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020
Call Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET)
   
Call Dial-in: (877) 734-4582 (US/Canada)
  (678) 905-9376 (International)
   
Conference ID: 8798872
   
Online info:

http://ir.atni.com
Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region and Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) distributed solar electric power to corporate and government customers and (iii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

CONTACT:   ATN International, Inc.
                     Justin D. Benincasa
                     Chief Financial Officer
                     978-619-1300

