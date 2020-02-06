Great Plains Communications Appoints Tony Thakur as New Chief Technology Officer

Blair, Nebraska, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications, the largest privately-owned telecommunications provider in Nebraska, has named Tony Thakur as Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Thakur will guide the Great Plains Communications technology vision and focus on expanding and enhancing the company's robust regional fiber network. Tony will introduce new innovative technologies to expand the company product offerings, focus on national geographic network expansion opportunities and introduce automation to drive efficiencies.

"We are thrilled to have Tony join our executive team," said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. "As bandwidth continues to grow and applications are moving to cloud, the data center is now a vital component for businesses, and people everywhere want to access their apps wherever they are. We anticipate that the growing adoption of cloud services, SD-WAN, and other future technologies will continue to increase the demand for reliable, scalable networks that are automated to increase accessibility and productivity for our customers while reducing costs. Tony will be instrumental in our quest to continually bring innovative new technologies to our clients."

Thakur has more than two decades of experience in C-level and senior executive roles at Unitas Global, TelePacific Communications, Global Capacity, CENX (Carrier Ethernet Exchange) and Time Warner Telecom. Throughout his career he has demonstrated repeated success launching programs and developing services related to technology infrastructure development, networking and cloud connectivity services. Tony's technical proficiencies include fiber, IP, transport, access, Ethernet, EOC, fixed wireless, SD-WAN and virtualization technologies.

"I am very excited to join Great Plains Communications. The company has a superior set of network assets and is uniquely positioned in the marketplace to offer new and engaging solutions for our customers, such as IPTV, managed Ethernet, cloud services, and others," said Thakur. "I look forward to the upcoming months as we work to enhance the network, develop new services and help our customers grow their business."

Thakur graduated with a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas, Arlington, Texas.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is the largest privately-owned telecommunications provider in Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing business, carrier and residential customers with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including Ethernet, internet, video, hosted and voice solutions across an 11-state footprint. The company also prides itself on their progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom build strategies. At the core of their service offering is an extensive 11,500-mile regional fiber network, including long-haul and metro networks that span the state of Nebraska extending into Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by their 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit www.gpcom.com.

Laura Kocher Great Plains Communications 4024566429 lkocher@gpcom.com