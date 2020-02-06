CryptoCurrencyWire Announces Third Year of Collaboration with ELEV8, Serves as an Official NewsWire of All 2020 Events

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – CryptoCurrencyWire ("CCW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), is pleased to announce it has signed a new agreement with ELEV8 and will continue serve as an official newswire for the full slate of ELEV8 events scheduled throughout 2020.

The first event, ELEV8: Digital Assets, will be taking place in New York City from April 14-15, 2020. Participating organizations include Ripple, ConsenSys, Forbes, IBM, Coinbase, Intel, Oracle, Microsoft, Stanford University and many more. For more information, visit https://elev8con.com/digital-assets-nyc/ .

"We continue to be very pleased with our partnership," said CJ Smith, co-founder and chief strategy officer of ELEV8. "The CCW team always provides comprehensive coverage of our events in an efficient, professional manner. We are especially pleased with the expanded distribution provided by the syndicated articles on well-recognized media outlets. Working with CCW is easy, and the results are impressive. We look forward to continued success in 2020."

Additional details about ELEV8's upcoming events, including ticket information, can be found at the following link: https://www.elev8con.com/upcoming-events/ .

As an official newswire service for ELEV8, CCW will provide an array of services, including regular syndicated articles and CryptoNewsBreaks that recap ELEV8's news announcements. In addition, CCW is providing full social media coverage, creating a buzz through the 40+ brands part of IBN and featuring all four of ELEV8's gatherings on the event pages found at CryptoCurrencyWire.com and InvestorBrandNetwork.com. In addition, ELEV8's news will be shared with a long list of blockchain-friendly journalists and reporters who actively write on the space.

"We are honored to continue to serve as an official newswire service for ELEV8 and its full docket of 2020 events," said Jonathan Keim, communications director of CryptoCurrencyWire. "As a leader in the space with connections to dozens of investor-focused brands, CCW is particularly well suited to support ELEV8's vision of creating a more interconnected economic global ecosystem and working to eliminate barriers to growth. We look forward to the opportunity to leverage our 5,000-plus distribution channels on their behalf once again."

CCW's longstanding relationship with ELEV8 began when the financial news and content distribution company partnered with CryptoBlockCon to cover its flagship Las Vegas event in December 2018. Based on the impressive coverage provided by CCW's team of experienced professionals and downstream outlets, the two companies established a partnership that continues today.

ELEV8 is a platform for connecting corporate and enterprise thought leaders, innovators and implementers of blockchain, distributed-ledger technologies and digital assets. Through content, events and facilitated networking, ELEV8 connects a global community, including blockchain industry's largest and most successful companies, the Fortune 1000 and disruptive startups. ELEV8's mission is to enable progress through industry research and distribution of the most current news and by hosting industry events that convene executives at the forefront of shaping the future of emerging technology.

